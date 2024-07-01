A Wyoming man who filed for the state capital’s mayor’s race as an AI bot named “VIC” spoke to Fox News Digital this week about Vic’s landmark candidacy and a breaking setback he encountered moments before taping.
Victor Miller, who works at a Laramie County library, filed for candidacy in Cheyenne’s mayor’s race denoting his AI bot, “VIC.”
However, moments before Miller sat for a Fox News Digital interview, OpenAI announced it had shuttered his account.
