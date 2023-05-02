New York, USA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ AI in Telecommunication Market By Offering, By Type, By Technology, By Application – Forecast to 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2023 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 43.10% to attain a valuation of around USD 10.4 Billion by the end of 2030.

The global telecom sector has been witnessing rapid technological innovations, continuously pushing the communication and connectivity boundaries. The advent of 6G technology has been instrumental in shaping the sector. With the growing digital transformation across industries and the increasing reliance on technology, the telecom sector will meet evolving needs of customers and businesses worldwide.

Key Players

IBM Corporation (US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Nuance Communication (US)

H2O.ai (US)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Salesforce (US)

Google LLC (US)

Infosys Limited (India)





Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details AI in Telecommunication Market Size by 2030 USD 10.44 billion AI in Telecommunication Market CAGR during 2023-2030 43.10% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Dynamics Increasing adoption of AI for various applications in the telecommunication Industry. AI can be the key to self-driving telecommunication networks.





Segments

The AI in telecom market report is segmented into components, deployments, technology, applications, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into solutions (network optimization, network security, SDN (software-defined network) & NFV (network function virtualization) and services (professional and managed services). The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-premise and on-cloud.

The technology segment is sub-segmented into machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), natural language processing (NLP), and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into traffic classification, resource utilization & network optimization, anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, network orchestration, and others. By regions, AI in telecommunication market is sub-segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global AI in telecommunication market. The leading market share is led by several key players, such as IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco Systems, providing AI-enabled solutions for the telecommunication industry. Besides, the increasing implementation of cutting-edge technology and the penetration of the Internet and smartphones substantiate the regional market growth.

The increasing spending on R&D of AI algorithms and technologies such as machine learning, NLP, and others increases market size. The North American AI in telecommunication market is likely to retain its dominance throughout the review period.

Europe holds the second-largest share of the global AI in telecommunication market. The presence of various notable players and large deployments of AI technologies in telecom platforms drives market growth. Additionally, the rising numbers of telephonic services act as a major tailwind for the regional market’s growth. The European AI in telecommunication market is predicted to create a substantial revenue pocket throughout the assessment period.

The Asia Pacific AI in telecommunication market is growing rapidly. Factors such as digital transformation and the use of AI-driven telecom solutions in various countries drive market growth in the region. The rising adoption of AI technology to enhance customer satisfaction and operational performance boost the regional market’s growth.

Substantial investments made by key players in developing AI technology in telecom platforms positively impact the growth of the regional market. With the large AI and telecom industries, China and India account for the major share of the regional market. The APAC AI in telecommunication market is expected to grow constantly during the forecast period.

Industry Trends

Integrating AI in telecommunication systems enables intelligent decision-making to manage dynamic network traffic & resources and brings automation to the industry, reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency. The market is witnessing growing demand for highly sophisticated, intelligent, and autonomous network-driven solutions.

The increasing demand for autonomously driven network solutions boosts the AI in telecom market size. The growing popularity of OTT services and increasing video streaming have substantiated the AI in telecom market shares, transforming audio and video content distribution & consumption. Digital transformation in various applications increases the use of AI-driven solutions in telecommunication.

Additionally, the rising need for strategy and tools to collect and analyze a large amount of data among telecom service providers to provide attractive services and improve customer retention creates substantial market demand. This data helps to get insights into network performance, helping to reduce customer churn and increase profitability.

Furthermore, other data sources, such as user call reports and network data, increase the AI in telecommunication market size. Therefore, there is an increasing need for data-driven solutions which drive the growth of the AI in telecom market. Besides, the increasing usage of advanced machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing in telecom accelerates market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the AI in telecommunication market appears fragmented due to several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. Mergers & acquisitions, innovation, and brand reinforcement remain prevailing key trends for the leading players as these strategies support their growth and expansion plans. They deliver reliable, leading-edge products and services. For which they invest substantially in R&D to develop adept technologies and products.

On Feb.28, 2023, SKT (South Korea Telecom), a telecom giant, announced that it has broadened the AI use across its business, from delivering AI-powered services to improving customer experience. The company’s AI to Everywhere initiative will span areas including mobility, robotics, and AI semiconductor chips.

SKT’s AI capabilities and AI service, a chatbot uses OpenAI’s Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT3) model to handle specific tasks requested by customers. Its generative AI models have enabled SKT to secure over one million subscribers nationwide within nine months of its launch. The company also unveiled plans to introduce advanced AI features and customize the service for international markets.

