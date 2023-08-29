NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intetics, a leading American technology company, introduces AI integrated virtual try-on solution to enhance online shopping engagement and boost sales for enterprises in retail. In response to the ever-evolving demands of the e-commerce landscape, this groundbreaking technology is set to transform how customers experience online shopping, offering an immersive and personalized experience that rivals traditional stores.

According to a recent survey by Salesforce, a staggering 88% of customers believe that shopping experience is equally vital to the quality of products and services. With this insight in mind, Intetics has developed an enterprise-ready, affordable, and sophisticated Virtual Try-On Solution to bridge the gap between the convenience of online shopping and the tangible engagement of offline retail.

AI Integrated Virtual Try-On: A Paradigm Shift in E-Commerce

Intetics’ Virtual Try-On Solution harnesses augmented reality and advanced imaging technologies to offer customers a lifelike representation of how products will look and fit on their bodies or faces. The technology enables users to virtually try on clothing, eyewear, accessories, and cosmetics, mirroring the experience of trying on items in a physical store. This concept, although not entirely new, gained substantial momentum following the AR technology surge sparked by the release of Pokémon Go in 2016. Thanks to advancements in hardware, including robust phone chips, graphics processing units, and neural processing units, virtual try-on experiences have evolved to offer unprecedented realism and engagement.

Leading Brands Embrace Virtual Try-On

Prominent brands across industries have seized the opportunity to elevate their online shopping experiences through virtual try-on technology. Sephora, Ray-Ban, Bailey Nielsen, Nike, Wacoal, L’Oréal, Farfetch, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Baume & Mercier, and Warby Parker are just a few examples of brands that have integrated virtual try-on solutions to engage and captivate their customer base.

How It Works

AI integrated Virtual Try-On Solution offers a seamless, intuitive experience that includes the following components:

Customer Analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms and computer vision, the tool analyzes the customer’s image or video captured via their device’s camera to identify facial features, body proportions, and other relevant characteristics.

: Utilizing advanced algorithms and computer vision, the tool analyzes the customer’s image or video captured via their device’s camera to identify facial features, body proportions, and other relevant characteristics. Product Overlay and Adjustment : The chosen product is digitally overlaid onto the user’s image or video, with the technology expertly adjusting size, shape, and positioning to align with the user’s unique attributes.

: The chosen product is digitally overlaid onto the user’s image or video, with the technology expertly adjusting size, shape, and positioning to align with the user’s unique attributes. Real-time Interaction and Movement Tracking : Users can observe themselves in the virtual product as they move or adjust positions while the technology tracks their movements, ensuring the virtual product remains aligned and responsive.

: Users can observe themselves in the virtual product as they move or adjust positions while the technology tracks their movements, ensuring the virtual product remains aligned and responsive. Customization and Personalization: The solution allows users to customize colors, styles, and lighting through intuitive interactions, empowering them to tailor the product to their preferences.

Enhancing Industries Through Virtual Try-On

Virtual try-on technology transcends various sectors where product trial and visualization are essential. Eyewear, makeup, and jewelry have already embraced this innovation, and industries such as fashion, home decor, automotive, and interior design are discovering its potential.

Eyewear

The company’s Virtual Try-On Solution empowers customers to explore eyewear styles through 3D facial models confidently, uploaded photos, and even social media data. Precise assessments of fit and style allow users to select frames that align perfectly with their facial features and preferences. The solution also caters to individuals with severe myopia, enabling them to view glasses without wearing prescription eyewear.

Makeup

Through accurate skin tone and facial features analysis, the virtual makeup try-on tool recommends ideal products that complement the user’s complexion and style. Innovative technology further refines recommendations based on user-specific data, including skin sensitivity, location, and climate, creating a personalized makeup exploration journey.

Jewelry

Virtual jewelry try-on offers a comprehensive array of experiences, from trying on necklaces, pendants, and earrings to visualizing bracelets, watches, and rings. The solution extends its scope to customization, allowing customers to mix and match design elements, such as gemstones, metals, and settings, to create unique pieces that reflect their style.

Retail

AI integrated Virtual Try-On Solution brings forth a multitude of benefits for businesses:

Reducing Returns : Virtual try-on drastically reduces return rates by enabling customers to confidently select products that suit them, saving businesses time and resources while enhancing customer satisfaction.

: Virtual try-on drastically reduces return rates by enabling customers to confidently select products that suit them, saving businesses time and resources while enhancing customer satisfaction. Elevating Personalization : The technology empowers customers to explore various styles, colors, and combinations, fostering a more immersive and personalized shopping experience.

: The technology empowers customers to explore various styles, colors, and combinations, fostering a more immersive and personalized shopping experience. Enhancing Accessibility : Virtual try-on makes shopping accessible to individuals with mobility challenges, disabilities, or remote locations while catering to diverse body types and sizes.

: Virtual try-on makes shopping accessible to individuals with mobility challenges, disabilities, or remote locations while catering to diverse body types and sizes. Gaining a Competitive Edge: By offering an innovative shopping experience, businesses capture attention, generate positive brand associations, and appeal to tech-savvy customers.

For a firsthand solution experience, Intetics offers to explore the in-browser demo. The demo shows the basic technology’s capabilities, with more features and customization available. The full potential of AI integrated virtual try-on is outlined at the link.

About Intetics

Intetics Inc. is a leading American technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.

Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™) and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework.

Intetics core strength lays in design of software products in conditions of incomplete specifications. We have extensive industry expertise in Education, Healthcare, Logistics, Life Sciences, Finance, Insurance, Communications, and custom ERP, CRM, Intelligent Automation and Geospatial solutions.

Our advanced software engineering background and outstanding quality management platform, along with an unparalleled methodology for talent acquisition, team building and talent retention, guarantee that our clients receive exceptional results for their projects. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients expectations, they have been exceeding them for a quarter of a century. Intetics operates from multiple offices in the USA, Europe and Latin America, hiring the best talent available worldwide.

Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and a Microsoft Gold, Amazon, and UiPath Silver partner. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious titles and awards, including Inc5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business, Deloitte Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch and ACQ5 Awards, IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 and Fortune Innovative 300 lists.

