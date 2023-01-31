AI, ML, and HPC Network Bandwidth is Growing over 100% Each Year

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A newly released report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, indicates that the Data Center and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Networking market grew to over $1.5 B in 2022. The report also revealed significant regional differences in vendor performance with many records set.

Highlights for 2022 include:

Vendors Arista and NVidia are the largest two players in this segment

By 2027, nearly 1 in 5 Ethernet Switch ports sold into data centers will be related to AI/ML and accelerated computing

AI/ML will be disruptive to all verticals but at different times projected over the next decade

Hyperscaler CAPEX for 2023 will remain robust for AI/ML projects as traditional deployments begin to show weakness in early 2023

“The market and vendors for AI/ML networking going forward is very different compared to the traditional Ethernet Switch market in the data center,” said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. “AI/ML puts a tremendous amount of bandwidth and performance requirements on the network, and AI/ML becomes one of the major growth drivers for Data Center Switching over the next five years. With bandwidth in AI growing, the portion of Ethernet switching attached to AI/ML and accelerated computing will move from a niche today to a significant portion of the market in 2027. We are excited to have a stand-alone report focused on this emerging market.”

The Quarterly Data Center AI Networking report indicates that the top two vendors are Arista and NVidia. White box presence in AI is not as high compared to the overall white penetration in the market. In addition, the report highlights the difference between Infiniband and Ethernet in vendor shares and market forecasts.

About the Data Center and AI Networking Quarterly Report

The Data Center AI Networking Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share for Ethernet and Infiniband networking deployed in AI/ML and HPC. The report covers the following port speeds: 25 Gbps, 50 Gbps, 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, 400 Gbps, 800 Gbps, 1.6 Tbps, and 3.2 Tbps. 650 Group publishes additional segment-specific reports on Data Center Switching. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. To learn more, visit http://www.650group.com