SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider delivering solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, brings together accounting firm leaders and staff from across the country to discuss advancing the profession through technology, education and community. Inspire 2023 offers engaging keynotes and information-packed sessions focused exclusively on helping firms thrive in a world of security threats, increasing compliance demands, overwhelming technology choices and ongoing staffing shortages.
“It’s never been more important for leaders within the accounting profession to work together and help solve persistent challenges that plague firm owners,” said Darren Root, Chief Strategist at Rightworks. “Our Inspire conference offers an established forum where everyone can share best practices and identify innovative ways to elevate the profession through AI and other advanced technologies.”
Author and CEO of Marketing AI Institute, Paul Roetzer, among keynote speakers
As rapid advancements in artificial intelligence present accounting firm leaders with the opportunity to reimagine and future-proof their business models, AI technologies offer the ability to build smarter organizations that are more efficient, profitable, innovative and client-centric.
Leveraging artificial intelligence for accounting will be discussed in several sessions including an event keynote “Beyond ChatGPT: Transforming accounting firms with artificial intelligence,” delivered by Speaker Paul Roetzer. Roetzer is founder and CEO of Marketing AI Institute and co-author of Marketing Artificial Intelligence: AI, Marketing and the Future of Business.
Other sessions include:
- AI now: Learn 5 things you can do now to create efficiencies this busy season
- Implementing Smart Team Management: Creating a culture that keeps people
- Strategic packaging: A case study on how one firm increased revenue by 10%
- Expanding business beyond payroll in today’s world of work
- It’s the law: Building and getting the most from your WISP
- Empowering your future through technology outsourcing
- Firm management: Learn how Canopy goes beyond the traditional practice management solution
- Seasons: Learning how to deal with change
- The future of the cloud platform: Rightworks OneSpace, Connect and Academy
- Tax workflow automation panel (featuring SurePrep and Thomson Reuters)
- The BOSS™ model: Executing the foundation of advisory services
- Mindful metrics: Master the right KPIs to manage today’s firm and create greater value for tomorrow
- Successfully adding advisory services for your clients
- Fireside chat with Joel and Darren: Exploring the future of the modern accounting firm
- Planning and executing a wholistic security strategy
- You are NOT an imposter: Understanding your value
Inspire runs November 28-30, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. Registration is available through November 24. Visit our Rightworks Inspire 2023 page to learn more about the conference. Click here for the full agenda.
Connect with Rightworks
Visit our newsroom, read our blog and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
About Rightworks
Rightworks is the only intelligent cloud provider offering a unified portfolio of advanced technology solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. Access to our always-here firm improvement community—Rightworks Academy—amplifies the value. Our customers partner with Rightworks to modernize and elevate their firms, protect client data, and maximize revenue potential.
Media contact:
Angel Flores
603-565-2194
aflores@rightworks.com
- AI, new data-driven client services and elevated change management take center stage at Rightworks Inspire 2023 - November 22, 2023
- Investors Sue NuScale (SMR) for Concealing True Cost of Flagship Nuclear Reactor Project-Hagens Berman - November 22, 2023
- ScottsMiracle-Gro to hold Fireside Chat with Raymond James - November 22, 2023