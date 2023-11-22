SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider delivering solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, brings together accounting firm leaders and staff from across the country to discuss advancing the profession through technology, education and community. Inspire 2023 offers engaging keynotes and information-packed sessions focused exclusively on helping firms thrive in a world of security threats, increasing compliance demands, overwhelming technology choices and ongoing staffing shortages.

“It’s never been more important for leaders within the accounting profession to work together and help solve persistent challenges that plague firm owners,” said Darren Root, Chief Strategist at Rightworks. “Our Inspire conference offers an established forum where everyone can share best practices and identify innovative ways to elevate the profession through AI and other advanced technologies.”

Author and CEO of Marketing AI Institute, Paul Roetzer, among keynote speakers

As rapid advancements in artificial intelligence present accounting firm leaders with the opportunity to reimagine and future-proof their business models, AI technologies offer the ability to build smarter organizations that are more efficient, profitable, innovative and client-centric.

Leveraging artificial intelligence for accounting will be discussed in several sessions including an event keynote “Beyond ChatGPT: Transforming accounting firms with artificial intelligence,” delivered by Speaker Paul Roetzer. Roetzer is founder and CEO of Marketing AI Institute and co-author of Marketing Artificial Intelligence: AI, Marketing and the Future of Business.

Other sessions include:

AI now: Learn 5 things you can do now to create efficiencies this busy season

Implementing Smart Team Management: Creating a culture that keeps people

Strategic packaging: A case study on how one firm increased revenue by 10%

Expanding business beyond payroll in today’s world of work

It’s the law: Building and getting the most from your WISP

Empowering your future through technology outsourcing

Firm management: Learn how Canopy goes beyond the traditional practice management solution

Seasons: Learning how to deal with change

The future of the cloud platform: Rightworks OneSpace, Connect and Academy

Tax workflow automation panel (featuring SurePrep and Thomson Reuters)

The BOSS™ model: Executing the foundation of advisory services

Mindful metrics: Master the right KPIs to manage today’s firm and create greater value for tomorrow

Successfully adding advisory services for your clients

Fireside chat with Joel and Darren: Exploring the future of the modern accounting firm

Planning and executing a wholistic security strategy

You are NOT an imposter: Understanding your value

Inspire runs November 28-30, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. Registration is available through November 24. Visit our Rightworks Inspire 2023 page to learn more about the conference. Click here for the full agenda.

