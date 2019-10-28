AI-Powered Digital Employee Prevents Automation Downtime for Hospitals

Olive Detects, Then Counteracts Workflow Interruptions 24/7

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hospitals and healthcare systems continue adoption of new technologies as the industry seeks stronger data connectivity and the benefits of a more connected enterprise. While adoption of new technologies creates opportunities for greater efficiency and reduced costs, all too often new technology leaves hospitals faced with unexpected outages and disruptions that test the limits of IT departments. Hospital operations never stop, and technology must uphold the standards of 24/7, always-on uptime.

Recognizing the criticality of continuous operations, Olive , an AI-powered digital employee built specifically for healthcare, is holding healthcare technology to a new standard with the introduction of Omega Watch, Olive’s internal intelligence center tasked with ongoing monitoring and performance management for the company’s customers. Equipped with intelligent alerts and predictions that draw on Olive’s collective performance data, the team behind the technology detects anomalies, prevents automation failures, and allows Olive to seamlessly adjust to workload and system changes. Designed to reduce the risk of automation downtime, the command center team keeps the digital workforce the company delivers running 24/7, ultimately driving efficiency, while helping customers avoid unexpected costs.

“Our healthcare system is inundated with data, making care more costly than ever for patients and providers. Automation is necessary to drive rapid efficiency that can – and will – revolutionize healthcare as we know it,” said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. “Olive’s focus on performance management is critical to scaling a digital workforce, because healthcare doesn’t stop if we have a problem. Olive’s work must match the commitment of tireless healthcare workers.”

Today, many hospitals continue to utilize administrative employees as de facto data routers, an inefficient practice that contributes to rising costs and information silos. Adopting a digital workforce can help healthcare organizations mitigate this issue, while offering direct support to administrative employees by reducing monotonous, yet important tasks. A study by Ernst & Young reinforces the transformational value of RPA; however, it also cited the inherent difficulties that can be encountered without the right technology partner and approach. The introduction of Olive’s operation center is designed with these challenges in mind and supports Olive’s unwavering commitment to the efficiency and continuity of 24/7 healthcare operations.

With Omega Watch, Olive is uniquely poised to monitor and improve digital workforce performance for the healthcare industry. As Olive amasses data from her work over time, across a growing base of customers, she can anticipate planned upgrades or outages. Handling EMR upgrades, insurance portal changes, and third-party software maintenance with increasing precision, Omega Watch enables, identifies and takes preventive action across all customers who will be impacted. Olive simply detects and resolves an issue once, then applies a change for all providers to benefit.

“Through our research, we have heard hospital leaders express the challenges they face with maintaining their growing technology stack. Downtime is detrimental to productivity and costs organizations the precious dollars and hours they intended to save when they invested in automation,” said Stephanie Kovalick, Chief Strategy Officer at Sage Growth Partners. “We found that 43 percent of healthcare executives preferred an AI delivery model that would build, deliver, monitor and support automations: an all-in-one technology offering.”

To learn more about Olive’s new internal intelligence center, visit www.oliveai.com/omegawatch .

ABOUT OLIVE

Olive is deploying the first digital workforce built specifically for healthcare, automating healthcare’s most robotic processes, so human employees don’t have to. Olive delivers healthcare organizations improved efficiency and speed while reducing costly administrative errors. Using the systems an organization already has in place, Olive operates as a digital employee intelligently routing information and data between systems automating repetitive, high-volume tasks and workflows, providing true interoperability. Olive is proud to partner with more than 40 healthcare organizations made up of more than 500 hospitals in over 35 states across the country, ranging from some of the nation’s top health systems to small regional hospitals.

Media Contact:

Rachel Forsyth

[email protected]