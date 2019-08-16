AI-Powered Search Leads Posse Herrera Ruiz to Upgrade to iManage Work 10

Superior search engine, improved user interface are key drivers for Colombian firm

CHICAGO , Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iManage , the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Posse Herrera Ruiz – a widely recognized, multidisciplinary law firm based in Bogotá, Colombia – has successfully upgraded to iManage Work 10 across its three offices, giving its professionals more powerful search capabilities, driving improved productivity across its entire user base.

As a longtime iManage customer, Posse Herrera Ruiz initiated the upgrade to improve the document search capabilities available to attorneys. iManage Work 10’s AI-based personalized search allows users to search across the entire organization and receive prioritized results based on their own unique search patterns, making it easy and quick to filter and find all relevant files, including emails, documents and scanned images.

“iManage Work 10 makes it very easy for our professionals to quickly locate the information they need, saving valuable time which helps them better serve our clients,” said Juan Carlos Ortiz, IT Director, Posse Herrera Ruiz. “Work 10 has helped us be more efficient and productive because it’s just a much smoother process now to search across all our work product. It has made a huge difference.”

iManage Work 10 has delivered Posse Herrera Ruiz an easy to use, consumer-like experience across phones, tablets and desktops. This has enabled the firm’s attorneys to access the full power of iManage from any location at any time, enabling more productive work. Work 10 also puts search front and center on the user interface – much like it appears on consumer websites so users are up and productive with minimal training.

iManage Work 10 also features enhanced document timelines, smart worklists and smart document previews that further help Posse Herrera Ruiz run more efficiently. Work 10 leverages the AI capabilities of iManage RAVN, improving search performance for the firm’s end users.

Posse Herrera Ruiz worked with iManage partner Lexsoft Systems, S.L. on the upgrade of its on-premises deployment of iManage Work. “We worked diligently with the firm to ensure a seamless client implementation. User adoption has been excellent as the firm has quickly recognized all of the improvements available in Work 10,” said Felix Rama, General Manager for Latin America, Lexsoft Systems.

“Firms, like Posse Herrera Ruiz, that get to iManage Work 10 see a marked improvement in user satisfaction and adoption,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. “By delivering powerful functionality with a consumer-like interface, iManage Work 10 delivers the experience today’s professionals demand from productivity software. Increased user adoption of document management, in turn, contributes to proper work product security and governance, which is a key concern for many professional services firms today.”

