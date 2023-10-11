Electric Sheep Brings Vertical Consolidation and Advanced AI Robotics Technology into Outdoor Services Market

Electric Sheep Robotics Electric Sheep Brings Vertical Consolidation and Advanced AI Robotics Technology into Outdoor Services Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electric Sheep, who is creating the first large-scale outdoor maintenance company powered by artificial intelligence and robotics, announced today two key acquisitions of landscaping businesses – Phenix Landscape and Complete Landscaping.

Electric Sheep is an outdoor maintenance company powered by artificial intelligence and robotics. It acquires traditional outdoor service providers and progressively transforms operations by deploying its proprietary AI software and robots. For 2023, Electric Sheep is on track to grow revenues 8x since implementing this model.

“We are aggressively exploring landscaping businesses in the top 50 metro areas with a high rate of growth and plenty of turf to maximize the impact of automating mowing,” said Nag Murty, CEO and Co-Founder of Electric Sheep.

“The businesses we are focused on right now have great facilities, a strong team, well maintained equipment, and a solid customer base where we can automate operations and expand. Both Phenix and Complete met all of that criteria, and we are excited to integrate and inject our AI-based robots into these businesses under Electric Sheep to really accelerate efficiencies on customer sites,” added Jarrett Herold, COO and Co-Founder of Electric Sheep.

Electric Sheep’s ML models are designed to automate various physical tasks like mowing and sweeping and knowledge work like inventory management, customer success, and marketing. The robots explore, map, navigate and manipulate the physical world around them including HOAs, parks, university campuses and more. Electric Sheep’s robots don’t require an engineer on site – they can just be shipped to the site and begin tasks alongside the crew. This is only possible through Electric Sheep’s full stack data channel and the large volume of data that the robots are continually trained on.

“We are building Large World Models (LWMs) to power robots with an AI brain so they can work in all types of outdoor environments. What Open AI did with language, Electric Sheep wants to do for outdoor robotics – under the aircover of a profitable business model,” adds Murty.

“As AI makes inroads in vertical industries, landscaping is just at the start of incorporating this technology to automate very manual processes,” said Tom Murray of Complete Landscaping. “As part of Electric Sheep our customers are going to directly benefit from its proprietary AI robots that streamline time-consuming tasks like mowing.”

“We are excited to join the Electric Sheep team and our customers are thrilled to be working with such a forward-thinking company utilizing AI technology to improve operations and efficiency,” said Derek Schendel of Phenix Landscaping.

About Electric Sheep

Electric Sheep is creating the first large-scale outdoor maintenance company powered by artificial intelligence and robotics. It is acquiring traditional outdoor service providers and progressively transforming operations by deploying proprietary AI software and robots. Electric Sheep’s ML models are designed to automate various physical tasks like mowing and knowledge work like inventory management. Through consolidation and AI-fueled vertical integration, Electric Sheep will become a major player in the $1 Trillion Global Market for outdoor infrastructure services. The company is based in SF and funded by Tiger Global and Foundation Capital.

Kerry Metzdorf

Big Swing Communications

978-463-2575

kerry@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30291bcf-1932-4470-8697-78c4b6a91c3e