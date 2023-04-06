ImageChat™ enables people to chat with photos and other images—and they’ll chat back

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chooch, a leading Vision AI firm, has unveiled ImageChat™, an innovative solution that enables enterprise customers and strategic partners to generate hyper-detailed computer vision models using text prompts. Chooch is highly regarded for its robust AI Vision platform, which uses AI to detect and comprehend the most subtle details in photos, videos, and other images. Now ImageChat takes intelligent image recognition to an even more sophisticated level. With ImageChat, computers say what they see. Try ImageChat here.

ImageChat-1 is trained on over 11 billion parameters and 400 million images, with the ability to recognize more than 40 million visual details. By leveraging both AI Vision and large language models, ImageChat significantly improves data reliability and accuracy, making it particularly useful for use cases that require object detection and detailed reasoning.

It is not only capable of generating detailed captions and keywords within images and video streams, but it is also purpose-built so that users can “chat” with any image, deriving deeper insights, and obtaining valuable information from images and video streams, much of which may not be obvious to humans. People can type in questions about images, and the images “chat” back specific answers.

With the vast amount of more reliable data generated by ImageChat, any enterprise, regardless of its size, can develop its own AI Vision supercomputer capable of instantly detecting, comprehending, and responding to what it sees with straightforward text messages. This is especially critical in danger moderation, anomaly detection, as well as inventory management. ImageChat is applicable for automated data entry and visual data processing applications especially in manufacturing, retail, smart cities, geospatial, healthcare, security, industrial, and media industries.

“ImageChat revolutionizes computer vision AI by increasing the corpus of computer vision models fused with language models. The result is a foundational “supermodel” for AI Vision capable of detecting minute details in images and videos without the need to annotate new data, such as smoke, scratches, dents, weapons, danger, accidents, and more,” said Emrah Gultekin, the CEO and co-founder of Chooch.

ImageChat simplifies real-time decision-making pertaining to images with sophisticated automation, high accuracy, and superior user experience. The solution is available in the Chooch AI Vision Studio, AppStore, and Google Play for enterprises and developers. Additionally, the API is available for general usage and integration.

The new ImageChat solution is part of the Chooch AI Vision platform. Chooch’s end-to-end computer vision provides AI in an easy-to-install platform that automatically connects to local video feeds and begins performing computer vision tasks in minutes, on the Edge and in the Cloud or a combination of both.

About Chooch

Chooch is the only AI Vision platform that instantly detects specific visuals, objects, and actions in video images. It can detect critical anomalies, immediately comprehending their significance, and instantly putting in motion pre-programed, real-time responses to them in a fraction of the time a human being would notice there might be an issue. For more information, contact us at https://www.chooch.com/contact-us/.

