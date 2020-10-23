Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AIA honors cutting-edge designs with 2020 Education Facility Design Award

AIA honors cutting-edge designs with 2020 Education Facility Design Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Recipients’ designs enhance student learning experiences.

Washington, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Institute of Architects’ (AIA) Committee on Architecture for Education (CAE) is recognizing 11 projects for state-of-the-art designs of schools and learning centers.

The Education Facility Design Award jury selected six facilities for its Awards of Excellence and five projects for its Awards of Merit. Complete details for each project are available on AIA’s website.

In order to be eligible for AIA’s Awards of Excellence, the architect must demonstrate exemplary practice. Additionally, the design must meet a host of criteria, including enhancing learning in classrooms; balancing function with aesthetics; establishing a connection with the environment; being respectful of the surrounding community; demonstrating high-level planning in the design process; and integrating sustainability in a holistic fashion. Awards of Excellence were bestowed upon the following:

•             Charles Library at Temple University, Philadelphia | Stantec | Snøhetta – Joint Venture

•             Geffen Academy at UCLA, Los Angeles | KoningEizenberg Architecture

•             The Lamplighter School Innovation Lab, Dallas | Marlon Blackwell Architects

•             Linde Center for Music and Learning, Lenox, Massachusetts | William Rawn Associates, Architects, Inc.

•             Reeds Spring Middle School, Reeds Spring, Missouri | Dake Wells Architecture

•             Tarbut V’Torah expansion, Irvine, California | LPA,  Inc.

Projects selected for the Awards of Merit are recognized for being of superior quality. This year’s recipients include:

•             Amherst College New Science Center, Amherst, Massachusetts | Payette

•             Canyon View High School, Waddell, Arizona | DLR Group

•             MIT Theater Arts, Cambridge, Massachusetts | designLAB architects

•             The Mubuga Primary School, Ruhengeri, Rwanda | MASS Design Group

•             Salish Coast Elementary, Port Townsend, Washington | Integrus Architecture

Visit AIA’s website for more information on the Education Facility Design Awards.  High resolution images are available upon request. 

About AIA

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing.

AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards.

CONTACT: Matt Tinder
The American Institute of Architects
2026267462
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.