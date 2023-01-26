Collaboration with AIA and NAFEMS Advocates for Industry Adoption

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) today released an implementation paper to advance the use of Digital Twins across the aerospace industry at the 2023 AIAA SciTech Forum. The paper, “Digital Twin: Reference Model, Realizations & Recommendations,” is a collaboration with the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), and the Americas Regional Steering Committee of the International Association for the Engineering Modelling, Analysis and Simulation Community (NAFEMS). The paper is available for download on the AIAA website.

“Digital transformation is the fourth industrial revolution. The aerospace industry needs to accelerate its adoption and realization of Digital Twins to achieve the value and benefits from this technology advancement,” said AIAA Executive Director Dan Dumbacher.

Co-authors John F. Matlik, Engineering Digital Transformation Lead, Rolls-Royce Defense, and Olivia J. Pinon Fischer, Senior Research Engineer and Division Chief – Digital Engineering Division, Aerospace Systems Design Laboratory, School of Aerospace Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, discussed the paper during forum this week in National Harbor, Maryland. During the session entitled, Digital Twin and Digital Thread Integration, they shared the specific next steps toward Digital Twin implementation advocated for in the paper:

Create and/or leverage an existing Aerospace Digital Transformation Consortium (ADTC) that will champion and coordinate implementation and consistency management efforts across industry, academia, and government.

Launch an initial pathfinder effort on Joint All Domain Command & Control (JADC2).

The AIAA Digital Engineering Integration Committee authored the paper, with approval from the AIAA Public Policy Committee. In addition, substantial contributions were made by The International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) Patterns Working Group, and The Digital Twin Consortium, a community of the Object Management Group (OMG).

Media Contact: Rebecca B. Gray, RebeccaG@AIAA.org, 804-397-5270 cell

About AIAA

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is the world’s largest aerospace technical society. With nearly 30,000 individual members from 91 countries, and 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense. For more information, visit www.aiaa.org, and follow AIAA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.