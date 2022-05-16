AIAG Announces New Director of Quality Products and Services, Harald Wilhelm

AIAG welcomes former Continental executive and AIAG Quality Steering Committee member Harald Wilhelm as the organization’s new Director of Quality Products and Services

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) today announced Harald Wilhelm – former Head of Quality Rules, Business Solutions and Controlling, North America at Continental – as the organization’s new Director of Quality Products and Services. In this capacity, Wilhelm will be responsible for leading AIAG’s industry initiatives, training, events, and standards development related to Quality processes and outcomes throughout the global supply chain.

With more than three decades of automotive experience in Germany and the United States, Wilhelm has a wide professional network in both countries, and is accustomed to leading large, multicultural teams. This expertise will surely serve him well in his new role as he collaborates with industry leaders to identify emerging quality issues, and works to develop strategies that help OEMs and suppliers of all sizes mitigate risk, manage uncertainty, and achieve more predictable results in the Quality space.

“Harald brings both high tech product experience and international business sensibility to Team AIAG,” said J. Scot Sharland, AIAG’s CEO. “Harald has served in a volunteer role on AIAG’s Quality Steering Committee for the past six years, is intimately familiar with all of our strategic quality initiatives and was instrumental in establishing our AIAG China Quality Advisory Committee. We couldn’t be happier to have him join our team on a full time basis.”

Prior to joining AIAG, Wilhelm spent over thirty years at companies that are now part of Continental, initially working in software/systems on the very first VDO electronic ignition system, before holding various managerial and directorial positions, including his final role as Head of Quality Rules, Business Solutions and Controlling, North America. Along with his impressive tenure at Continental, Wilhelm has also been a member of the AIAG Quality Steering Committee since 2016 – most recently as chair and co-chair – and was a member of the SAE Convergence Technical Council from 2006-2016 as well.

Now, as Wilhelm moves into his new role with AIAG, he looks forward to bringing his positive, “can do” leadership style to the team, and supporting the organization in serving as a resource and thought leader for companies throughout the supply chain. Wilhelm concludes: “I am really looking forward to working with AIAG and their industry volunteers to make a positive impact on quality.”

