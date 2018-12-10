Breaking News
Home / Top News / AIAG Celebrates 3,000th Member Company

AIAG Celebrates 3,000th Member Company

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

With the addition of the organization’s 3000th member company, AIAG leadership reflects on opportunities and challenges in an evolving industry

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) today announced a milestone in membership with the recent addition of its 3,000th member company. The significance of this number for AIAG is rooted in the organization’s long-term goal to work collaboratively with and support the automotive industry as a whole by reaching as many industry organizations as possible.

The 3,000th member in question, Ultimate Hydro-form Inc. (UHI), is a Sterling Heights, Michigan based organization that is 100 percent woman owned. Established in 1979, UHI specializes in forming and assembling complex, high precision parts for numerous industries. UHI’s business is currently approximately 50 percent automotive and 50 percent aerospace. In this capacity, they have been focusing on pre-production and concept prove out builds for major OEMs, transplants, and tier 1 suppliers for Body in White (BIW) Systems.

UHI joined AIAG as part of the association’s Sponsored Membership Program, which provides free membership to qualifying organizations and all their employees. As Nancy Malo, AIAG’s director of member services, notes: “Our sponsored membership has allowed us to expand our reach in terms of working with and offering solutions to the global automotive industry. A more diverse membership community fosters a greater exchange of unique ideas and more innovative solutions which benefit us all.”

Following this line of thought in relation to his own company, UHI Vice President Shane Klyn explains, “At this juncture in UHI’s life, it behooves us to be a part of AIAG. Our primary objective at this time is to implement IATF 16949; other organizational goals include gaining insights into the direction of the automotive industry, solving process and technical issues, implementing benchmarked practices in processes and tooling and influencing the industry.” 

As with many AIAG member companies, UHI also looks forward to fostering relationships with other members to benefit from best practices and benchmarking efforts. As Klyn explains, “UHI recognizes that being with AIAG is the first step to being part of a large community of automotive manufacturers and suppliers. UHI feels strongly that AIAG is a ‘one stop spot’ for a safe, noncompetitive forum to find answers to our questions.”  

Despite their relatively new status to the AIAG membership community, UHI has already taken advantage of one notable member benefit – deep discounts on most AIAG publications. Moving forward, UHI team members plan on becoming more involved by attending AIAG training and certification courses, participating in networking events and volunteering on committees.

“With current membership numbers on the rise and more than 5,000 volunteers from industry organizations, we anticipate even more collaboration in the future,” Malo concludes. “Whether it’s attending a networking event, joining a committee or taking a training, getting involved at AIAG is the key to getting the most out of your membership.”

For more information on becoming an AIAG member, visit https://go.aiag.org/join.

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit organization where OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for more than 36 years to drive down costs and complexity from the automotive supply chain. AIAG membership includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers. Visit www.aiag.org for more information.

Contact: Greg Creason
Marketing Director – AIAG
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.