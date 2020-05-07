AIAG Introduces Global Industry Restart Package for Quality, and Announces Free Core Tools eLearning and eDocuments Through Year End

To help support the global automotive industry through all phases of its recovery, AIAG has made its full suite of in-language Quality Core Tools assessments, select eLearning, and all eDocuments free to members and non-members alike through the end of 2020.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) announced the launch of its Industry Restart Package for Quality, which includes, for the first time, free access to the Core Tools Self-Assessment, select Core Tools eLearning, and all Core Tools eDocuments, to the automotive supply chain through the end of the year. These products complement the recently launched Live Virtual Training for Quality Core Tools and IATF 16949:2016, traditional classroom training, certifications, and onsite training, rounding out AIAG’s full portfolio of Quality resources. All of these products are available globally in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Russian.

“When the industry is down, we step up,” explains J. Scot Sharland, Chief Executive Officer of AIAG. “Access to our full suite of quality products and services is being provided to suppliers of all sizes and practitioners at every level, to assist them in the delivery of more predictable manufacturing outcomes.”

The Industry Restart Package for Quality helps position Quality professionals for the recovery by ensuring that everyone has critical and basic industry knowledge. Beginning with the Core Tools Self-Assessment, participants can benchmark their competency in the Core Tools against over 17,000 assessments completed globally, to date. Once participants have gained a better understanding of where additional knowledge may be required to meet industry benchmarks, they can then use select Core Tools eLearning – in FMEA, APQP/PPAP, MSA and SPC – and full versions of the Core Tools eDocuments to increase their knowledge and prepare for additional training.

After taking advantage of the free resources included in the Industry Restart Package for Quality, participants can then turn to AIAG’s new Live Virtual Training options, in the Core Tools and IATF 16949:2016, to further hone their skills. These virtual training opportunities provide the best of AIAG’s classroom training – live trainers and moderators, teams and breakout rooms – in an online environment.

As the industry continues to recover, and participants transition once more to classroom training, they can continue to increase their competency by completing traditional in-person classes and professional certifications.

Sharland concludes: “AIAG is reaffirming its commitment to ensure robust institutional knowledge transfer in new and innovative ways. By providing pervasive access to industry standards and proven best practices, we can help suppliers meet and exceed their customers quality expectations!”

Learn more: https://www.aiag.org/quality/industry-restart

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit organization where OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for more than 36 years to drive down costs and complexity from the automotive supply chain. AIAG membership includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers. Visit www.aiag.org for more information.