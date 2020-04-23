AIAG Offers Free Registration for Virtual Corporate Responsibility Summit

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

The Automotive Industry Action Group will host its inaugural virtual event – the association’s Corporate Responsibility Summit – April 28-29, 2020, with free registration for all attendees.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During this difficult financial time, the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) has announced it will offer their 2020 Corporate Responsibility Summit – now hosted on a virtual platform – free of charge for all attendees.

By waiving registration fees for AIAG members and non-members alike, the not-for-profit association stands by its commitment to support the automotive industry as organizations throughout the supply chain work through current challenges toward a full recovery.   

AIAG director of supply chain products and services, Tanya Bolden, explains: “We believe so strongly in the value of this event that we wanted to ensure widespread access and engagement among our industry partners. Along with removing the typical costs associated with registering and attending, we also expanded our reach by converting to a virtual format, which allows for a greater number of participants.”

This year’s event will span two days and focus on the reporting of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors to improve corporate image. Specifically, summit speakers will discuss environmental, sustainability, conflict minerals and human rights topics. Sessions presented on the first day (April 28) will focus on environmental management and integration strategies for increased reporting and improved performance, while speakers on the second day (April 29) will share best practices for social sustainability and responsible materials sourcing to inform attendees’ reporting.

Offering all the same features as the organization’s in-person events – e.g., networking, connecting with exhibitors, and engaging with presenters – the virtual experience provides numerous additional benefits. The summit environment can be accessed from anywhere with high speed internet; it does not require any special software or plugin downloads; attendees can choose which sessions to view and set reminders; and recorded sessions can be accessed for a full 60-day period after the event.

“While the focus remains on the topics our industry and subject matter experts will be exploring at this year’s event, we look forward to sharing the virtual experience with attendees, sponsors and exhibitors,” Bolden concludes. “By virtue of the free registration, we’re also pleased to be able to reach a broader segment of our industry with the critical content and timely updates we all need to succeed as we move forward.” 

Find out more: http://bit.ly/AIAGCRSummit2020

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit organization where OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for more than 36 years to drive down costs and complexity from the automotive supply chain. AIAG membership includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers. Visit www.aiag.org for more information.

Contact: 
Greg Creason
Marketing Director – AIAG
[email protected]

