Global chemical engineering organizations are supporting industry’s use of hydrogen in the drive to net zero carbon emissions

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) and the UK-based Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) — two professional societies dedicated to advancing the application of chemical engineering expertise internationally — are creating a series of webinars and an annual conference as next-steps in a collaboration aimed at advancing the adoption of hydrogen as an industrial energy carrier. As key components of an alliance on hydrogen signed by AIChE and IChemE in 2023, these events will promote the organizations’ shared interest in championing knowledge transfer and accelerating the development of hydrogen applications that can play a crucial role in the global transition to net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The webinar series will launch in the second quarter of 2024, and will include contributions from AIChE and IChemE. Among the first offerings will be a session that considers “myths and realities” related to hydrogen and its use.

In 2025, the organizations will debut a joint annual conference focusing on the production and use of hydrogen. The 2025 Hydrogen Technologies and Applications Conference will be held in North America, with the 2026 Conference being scheduled to take place in the UK.

In announcing the joint programming, Alan E. Nelson, AIChE President, lauded IChemE for its partnership on the hydrogen initiatives and extended an invitation to hydrogen-economy stakeholders to benefit from the offerings. “By attending these webinars and by participating at our conferences, our colleagues will not only gain crucial insights to guide their paths forward in the use of hydrogen, but they will also shape the conversation around hydrogen and bolster the success of others as together we advance toward the goals of net zero,” said Nelson.

Nigel Hirst, IChemE President, commented: “Hydrogen is a promising energy source, and given the enormous global interest, there is no doubt we will be using a lot more of it in the future. That makes our joint work on hydrogen both important and timely, as society needs to know that the processes for producing and using hydrogen are sustainable, safe, and efficient. AIChE and IChemE have a key role in enabling this, and I’m excited about our collaborative progress.”

Hydrogen has the potential to become a significant clean energy carrier for industry and transportation in the global transition toward net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Its adoption will require contributions from engineers and scientists across disciplines, as well as from government agencies, in order to create cost-efficient, safe, and sustainable means of hydrogen production, distribution, storage, and use, and to help industry and consumers transition safely and smoothly to a future where hydrogen is a commonly-used resource.

Contacts:

Gordon Ellis, AIChE Communications

e : [email protected]

Ann Baylis, Communications Executive and PR Lead, IChemE

t: +44 (0) 1788 534477

e: [email protected]

About AIChE: The Global Home of Chemical Engineers

Established in 1908, AIChE is a professional society of 60,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology and chemical plant safety and security. More information: www.aiche.org.

About IChemE

The Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) advances chemical engineering’s contribution for the benefit of society. We facilitate the development of chemical engineering professionals and provide connections to a powerful network of around 30,000 members in more than 100 countries. We support our members in applying their expertise and experience to make an influential contribution to solving major global challenges, and are the only organisation permitted to award Chartered Chemical Engineer status and Professional Process Safety Engineer registration. More information: www.icheme.org.