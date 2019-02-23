A convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Venezuela left warehouses in Colombia headed for the nearby border crossing on Saturday, despite Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s insistence they would not be allowed to cross.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Aid convoy leaves Colombian warehouses for Venezuela border: opposition leader - February 23, 2019
- Truck carrying aid crosses Brazil border into Venezuela -opposition lawmaker - February 23, 2019
- Venezuelan troops fire tear gas to repel activists on Colombia border: Reuters witness - February 23, 2019