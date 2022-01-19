Aidéo Technologies Expands Executive Team with Two Key New Hires

Jason Sroka joins as Chief Data Sciences Officer; Brent Backhaus becomes Chief Technology Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today that it has added two top executives to its senior leadership team: Chief Data Sciences Officer Jason Sroka, PhD, and Chief Technology Officer Brent Backhaus.

Over his 30-year career, Sroka has led large data science teams in high-growth companies, most recently as Chief Analytics Officer at SmartSense by Digi, a leading provider of IoT solutions. Sroka will lead the company’s expanding data sciences team and will help lead the company’s expansion of its capabilities in artificial intelligence and machine learning. He holds a bachelor’s degree in both electrical engineering and managerial sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as a doctorate from the Harvard University/MIT Health Sciences and Technology Program.

“I am very excited to join the Aidéo team,” Sroka said. “I believe Aidéo has identified an impactful business model, and the company has assembled a talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing healthcare IT environment.”

Backhaus has more than 30 years of experience in engineering and information technology, including as co-founder of a number of healthcare IT startups. In addition to holding executive positions for companies in the radiology field, he co-founded and served as Chief Information Officer of Verata Health, an AI-based healthcare IT firm. Backhaus holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“The vision and opportunity to scale at Aidéo Technologies captured my attention from the very beginning,” Backhaus said. “I’m excited about solving complex issues that will help the business deliver on our core mission with transformative technology. I’m looking forward to leading and mentoring this team of talented engineers.”

Aidéo Technologies provides software automation tools using artificial intelligence and machine learning to the healthcare industry. Its innovative Gemini AutoCode™ tool interprets structured and unstructured clinical data to deliver a People Assisted Coding (PAC) solution for Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) that continuously improves with each interaction. Its accuracy matches or exceeds human coders.

“Jason and Brent bring a wealth of experience to help build on the company’s success,” said Rob Gontarek, President and CEO of Aidéo Technologies. “They are both immensely talented and seasoned executives who will allow us to continue our growth trajectory and scale the company to meet market demand.”

Established in 2009, Aidéo Technologies has development centers in West Palm Beach, Fla., Silicon Valley and Mumbai, India.

