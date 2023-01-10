Healthcare SaaS Executive Tim Jones Joins Aidéo to Lead Go-To-Market Efforts

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today the addition of Tim Jones as Chief Revenue Officer.

Jones brings a broad spectrum of healthcare experience to Aidéo including more than 15 years sales experience with private equity-backed enterprise SaaS application providers. Most recently he was VP of Sales for iN2L, a leading provider of engagement platform technology to the senior living market and prior with Relias, the leader in healthcare education and training as VP of Enterprise Sales. He will lead the expansion of Aidéo’s go-to-market team and be responsible for overall company revenue growth.

“This is a very pivotal time in the growth of Aidéo Technologies,” said CEO David Shelton. “We’re thrilled to have a revenue leader of Tim’s caliber joining us to fuel our growth and help take us to the next level.”

Jones, a resident of Durham, NC with his wife Kristin and daughter Zoë, holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Mansfield University and an MBA from Alfred University.

“I was drawn to the caliber of the team and opportunity at Aidéo,” said Jones. “Using true AI capabilities and not just rules-based logic to automate, streamline and eliminate bottlenecks in coding and billing has the potential to revolutionize revenue cycle management.”

Aidéo provides autonomous coding to the revenue cycle management industry through its Gemini™ system, which includes the Gemini Coding Platform™, Gemini Autonomous Coding Factory™ and Coding Assist service. Aidéo’s proprietary factory approach to autonomous coding creates a single recipe for building and training an autonomous coding model across multiple specialties that creates a basis for continuous scaling and rapid expansion into new specialties.

Established in 2009, Aidéo Technologies has development centers in West Palm Beach, Fla., Silicon Valley and Mumbai, India.

CONTACT: Contact: David Shelton CEO David.Shelton@aideo-tech.com