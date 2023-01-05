Increased Demand for Autonomous and Platform Coding Solutions Leads to Growth of Aidéo Internal Coding Team

Jan. 5, 2022 | Source: Aidéo Technologies

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today the expansion of its in-house coding team with the addition of Marsha Diamond, CPC, COC, CCS, CPMA, AAPC Fellow.

Marsha is a nationally recognized educator, speaker and author with over 30 years of experience in the medical coding, billing, and healthcare reimbursement fields. She is a past AAPC National Advisory Board Member as well AAPC National Conference speaker. Additionally, she served as President of the AAPC Orlando Chapter for a number of years. In 2019 she was named Mentor of the Year by the Florida Health Information Managers Associations for her contributions to their membership.

“When it comes to medical coding expertise, you’d be hard pressed to find someone with more extensive experience and expertise than Marsha Diamond,” said David Shelton, Aidéo CEO. “Marsha has a tremendous knowledge base, is a trusted resource in our profession, an educator and has done and seen just about everything there is to see in the coding and medical billing profession. We’re proud to have her as part of the Aidéo team and very much looking forward to her working with our customers and internal teams alike.”

As a CPC, COC and CSS, Marsha can be a resource to both veteran and rookie coders. She has authored numerous coding textbooks including Mastering Medical Coding, Code Compass, Understanding Hospital Coding and Billing and The Coders Resource Handbook. She also has numerous published articles in coding and compliance trade publications.

Marsha is the Program Director of Coding and Health Information at Central Florida College in Orlando, FL. Her experience crosses the healthcare continuum from academic medicine, hospital, hospital-based physicians and physician practices to facility coding.

About Aidéo

Aidéo provides autonomous coding to the revenue cycle management industry through its Gemini™ system, which includes the Gemini Coding Platform™, Gemini Autonomous Coding Factory™ and Coding Assist service. Aidéo’s proprietary factory approach to autonomous coding creates a single recipe for building and training an autonomous coding model across multiple specialties that creates a basis for continuous scaling and rapid expansion into new specialties.

