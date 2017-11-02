Breaking News
Home / Top News / AIHA Joins with the White House and More than 20 Stakeholder Groups to Help Protect First Responders from Occupational Exposure to Fentanyl

AIHA Joins with the White House and More than 20 Stakeholder Groups to Help Protect First Responders from Occupational Exposure to Fentanyl

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

Falls Church, Virginia, U.S.A, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The opioid epidemic gripping our nation has claimed the lives of approximately 64,000 Americans in 2016 alone. Along with this rapidly rising tide has come a sharply increased risk of occupational exposure to synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl. Responding to this crisis and the need for new protective guidance, the American Industrial Hygiene Association® (AIHA) partnered with the White House to help develop new Fentanyl Safety Recommendations for First Responders. This new set of recommendations, which answers several key questions and lays the groundwork for future needed actions, was released in conjunction with the fifth meeting of President Donald J. Trump’s broader Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. Leading up to the Commission’s fifth meeting, AIHA provided several recommendations to the Commission on protecting first responders from exposure to opioids and their synthetic analogues. Those recommendations are available on AIHA’s website.   

“The Fentanyl Safety Recommendations for First Responders serves as a key step in the efforts to protect the people on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic, who first come to the aid of those in need. Going forward, it is imperative that the Recommendations are followed up with the development of specific field guidance, hands-on training, and the creation of short, field-useful wallet cards and social media to protect first responders and others from the routes of exposure to opioids and their synthetic analogues, such as fentanyl,” said Donna Heidel, CIH, FAIHA, of AIHA’s Board of Directors and Chair of AIHA’s Opioids Work Group.

 

 

###

 

About AIHA®

Founded in 1939, the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) is the premier association of occupational and environmental health and safety professionals. AIHA’s 8,500 members play a crucial role on the front line of worker health and safety every day. Members represent a cross-section of industry, private business, labor, government and academia. More information is available at www.aiha.org.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94d03559-1ce2-4b7e-9bdb-1f21f2db4edb

CONTACT: Gabriella Lehimdjian
AIHA
703 846-0700
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.