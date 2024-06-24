Global HR Tech Executive Moves Into Pivotal Role

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIIR® Consulting, a global coaching and leadership development firm, today announced the appointment of Mary Sue Rogers as its Advisory Board Chair. A longtime member of the AIIR Consulting Advisory Board, she assumes the role previously held by Mitchell Kirschner, who will move into the position of Chairman Emeritus.

Rogers is a professional services executive with extensive global experience and a passion for building robust business strategies. An HR and talent management expert, she has held leadership roles at PwC and IBM. She is a non-executive director of Women on Boards and Save the Children Australia, as well as several other organizations in Australia, Thailand, U.K., and the U.S. She is certified IDP through INSEAD’s International Directors Program and an active member of AICD, the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Jonathan Kirschner, Psy.D., founder and CEO of AIIR Consulting, commented, “Over the past 14 years, we’ve grown into a trusted partner supporting thousands of leaders worldwide. As we move into the next phase of our growth, we’re excited that Mary Sue will build on Mitch’s impressive contributions and immeasurable impact with an equally fierce passion and focus. At a time when the world needs strong leaders more than ever, Mary Sue’s leadership will help shape the future of AIIR.”

Mary Sue Rogers said, “AIIR’s proven approach, exceptional team, and unmatched expertise have supported thousands of leaders across industries and around the world. As business leaders contend with increasing challenges such as shifting workforce dynamics, economic and geopolitical uncertainty and employee wellbeing, AIIR helps them build new skills, resiliency, and high performing teams. That’s the mission we’ll carry forth for AIIR.”

ABOUT AIIR® CONSULTING

AIIR Consulting increases the performance of leaders and their organizations. Fusing our proprietary leadership framework, proven approach to behavior change, and real-world business expertise, we help our clients build better leaders, better teams, better organizations, and a better future. Connect with us on LinkedIn, or learn more at https://aiirconsulting.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for AIIR Consulting [email protected]