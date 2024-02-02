Panel discussion will highlight LTI-03, Aileron’s novel Caveolin-1-related peptide, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aileron”) (NASDAQ: ALRN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader event titled, “Clinical Perspectives on Treating Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis” on Thursday, February 15, 2024, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET.
Aileron management will be joined by pulmonary care medicine experts including:
- Fernando J. Martinez, M.D., M.S., Chief of the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Division at Weill Cornell Medicine
- Tejaswini Kulkarni, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Professor of Pulmonology, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine and Director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program at University of Alabama at Birmingham Medicine
- Andreas Günther, M.D., Senior Physician of Pulmonology and Intensive Care Medicine and Chief Physician of Pulmonology and Internal Intensive Care Medicine at Agaplesion Evang. Central Hesse Hospital; Professor of Interstitial and Rare Lung Diseases at Justus Liebig University
The event will include a panel discussion of emerging therapies including LTI-03, Aileron’s novel Caveolin-1-related peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival and inhibition of profibrotic signaling, followed by a question-and-answer panel with the physicians.
To access the event, please dial +1 646-876-9923 (domestic) or +44 208-080-6591 (international) and reference webinar ID: 953 9620 1729 and passcode: 554257 when prompted by the operator. A live webcast of the event can be accessed at https://investors.aileronrx.com/events-presentations/investor-events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event.
About Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Aileron’s lead product candidate, LTI-03, is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival as well as inhibition of profibrotic signaling. Currently, LTI-03 is being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with topline results expected to be reported by the end of 2Q24. Aileron’s second product candidate, LTI-01, is a proenzyme that has completed Phase 1b and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of loculated pleural effusions. LTI-01 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the US and EU and Fast Track Designation in the US.
Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Argot Partners
[email protected]
212-600-1902
- GeneDx to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 - February 2, 2024
- Glacier Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Community Financial Group, Inc. in Spokane, Washington - February 2, 2024
- Travere Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference - February 2, 2024