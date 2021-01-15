Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AIM ImmunoTech Reschedules Investor Conference Call to January 21, 2021 at 11AM ET

AIM ImmunoTech Reschedules Investor Conference Call to January 21, 2021 at 11AM ET

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

AIM to discuss AMP-511 trial which includes COVID-19-induced chronic fatigue “long hauler” patients and other upcoming milestones

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that it has rescheduled its investor conference call for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 21, 2021 to discuss the recently announced commencement of the treatment of subjects with COVID-19-induced chronic fatigue-like symptoms in the amended AMP-511 trial, recent accomplishments and upcoming milestones.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call’s start via email to [email protected] Management respectfully requests that questions be non-compound, direct and addressing single subjects.

The conference call will be available on the Company’s website at https://aimimmuno.com/events-presentations/, or via telephone by dialing toll free 877-407-8031 for U.S. callers, or +1 201-689-8031 for international callers.

For those unable to participate at that time, a replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website or can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers, or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering the pass code 39447. The replay will be available for 90 days.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Phone: 212-671-1021
Email: [email protected]

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
Phone: 800-778-4042
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.