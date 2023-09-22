OCALA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced Chris McAleer, Ph.D., Scientific Officer of AIM will present at the 3rd Annual Marie Sklodowska-Curie Symposium on Cancer Research and Care being held at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y., September 20-22, 2023. In addition to the presentation, the Company is proud to announce its sponsorship of the event.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: Rintatolimod (Ampligen®): Overview of Ampligen’s Clinical Progress in Oncology

Presenter: Christopher McAleer, Ph.D.

Session: Session 7: Team Science: National and International Collaborations with NGOs, Academia, Pharma, & Biotech

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

For more information about the conference, visit: https://www.roswellpark.org/msc-symposium.

The presentation will be available on the AIM website once presented at the conference.

