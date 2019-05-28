Breaking News
Aimco Named a Top Workplace in Colorado for Seventh Consecutive Year

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) has proudly earned its seventh consecutive Denver Post Top Workplace honor. Of the 150 Colorado-based companies recognized in 2019, Aimco is one of only seven to be named a Top Workplace for seven consecutive years.

The designation is based on the results of a third-party, confidential survey of team members who answered questions on topics such as culture, career development, leadership and collaboration. 150 workplaces are chosen and organized into three categories: Top Large Companies (500 or more local workers), Top Midsize Companies, and Top Small Companies (150 local workers or less). Aimco ranked 42nd of 50 in the Midsize category and was selected from a field of 73 entries.

“At Aimco, we help families make homes by working as a team, caring for each other, and collaborating in service to customers,” said Terry Considine, Chairman and CEO of Aimco. “We see our business in terms of relationships, not transactions.” He continued, “We owe respect to all and feel responsible for results. We delight in hard work and choose lives of balance, consequence, and integrity. Recognition as a Top Workplace – for a seventh consecutive year – is both an honor and a measure of the commitment of my Aimco teammates to this intentional culture.”

About Aimco

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 129 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.

CONTACT: Jamie Alvarez, Corporate Communications
Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) 
3036914494
[email protected]
