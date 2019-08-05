Breaking News
Home / Top News / Aimco Teammates, Leadership Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell® to Kick-Off 25th Anniversary Celebration

Aimco Teammates, Leadership Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell® to Kick-Off 25th Anniversary Celebration

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Pictured L to R: Paul Beldin, Patti Fielding, Lynn Stanfield, Leeann Morein, Taran Francis, Robert “Doc” Brownlee, J. Landis Martin, Terry Considine, Miles Cortez, Jashba Mugica, John Bezzant, Betty Liu, Lisa Cohn, Wes Powell, Keith Kimmel

Pictured L to R: Paul Beldin, Patti Fielding, Lynn Stanfield, Leeann Morein, Taran Francis, Robert “Doc” Brownlee, J. Landis Martin, Terry Considine, Miles Cortez, Jashba Mugica, John Bezzant, Betty Liu, Lisa Cohn, Wes Powell, Keith Kimmel

Terry Considine signs the NYSE Guest Book beside NYSE Group Executive Vice Chairman Betty Liu.

Terry Considine signs the NYSE Guest Book beside NYSE Group Executive Vice Chairman Betty Liu.

Denver, CO, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aimco Chairman and CEO Terry Considine was joined by Aimco senior leaders and team members from across the country to ring the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell® on Tuesday, July 30th at 9:30 a.m. ET. The occasion kicked off the 25th anniversary of the company’s initial public offering on the NYSE. 

Mr. Considine rang the bell with four long-serving teammates – a testament to the company’s focus on relationships, respect, and team-driven performance. They were joined on the podium by Aimco’s senior management team.

“At one point the thought was that it would be my privilege and honor to ring the bell but the more I thought about it, the more I thought that wasn’t quite right,” said Terry Considine, at an Aimco Town Hall following the ceremony. “I didn’t do all these things, the team did them. The five of us rang the bell as a representation of what Aimco is all about, which is team.”

Aimco went public in July 1994 and grew quickly, nearly doubling in size every 18 months for many years. By the early-2000s, Aimco was one of the largest owners and operators of apartment homes in the country, including one of the largest providers of affordable housing. Aimco has won awards for its customer service, amenities, historic preservation, and intentional culture. To mark the 10th anniversary of becoming a publicly traded company, Aimco formed a philanthropic arm – Aimco Cares – to give back to the communities where it does business.

“When I reflect on 25 years, I’m not thinking about financial returns,” said Mr. Considine. “I’m thinking about relationships, and the men and women with whom I’ve spent the last 25 years working.”

Aimco has built its business around a relentless focus on the customer and the team. Named for seven consecutive years as a Top Workplace in Colorado, and most recently on the Bay Area list of Top Workplaces, Aimco points to its culture of respect, personal accountability, and collaboration as the foundation for the company’s steady success.

Aimco is focused on creating shareholder value through investment in a portfolio of properties diversified by price point and geography, targeted redevelopments, and a safe and flexible balance sheet.

 ###

About Aimco 
Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 128 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.

Attachments

  • Aimco_OpeningBell_1
  • AIV-OB-Photo-20190730-PRESS-1 
CONTACT: Jamie Alvarez
Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) 
3036914494
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.