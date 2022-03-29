Aimpoint Digital Launches Aimpoint Labs to Deliver Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Solutions

The latest venture from noted analytics firm Aimpoint Digital, Aimpoint Labs, plans to deliver fundamental research and cutting-edge open source and software engineered Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence solutions through its partnerships with leading academic institutions and industry organizations.

ATLANTA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aimpoint Digital is pleased to announce that its new venture Aimpoint Labs is now up and running. A trusted data and analytics consulting and solutions development firm based in the US and UK, Aimpoint Digital is dedicated to helping businesses develop into analytics-driven organizations by extracting tangible value from data.

“We don’t want to just sit back and operate as a services company that waits for innovation to create new market opportunities; we want to create our own. Aimpoint Labs provides us with the ability to co-innovate with our academic, corporate, and software partners to advance the areas of Machine Learning, AI, and Operations Research,” said Ben Yopp, Managing Partner at Aimpoint Digital. “Over the next 18-months, we plan to release new open-source packages, software solutions, and research to address critical market gaps in analytics adoption.”

Some of the primary areas of focus for Aimpoint Labs include:

Quantum Machine Learning: Improving the ability to build and scale data science solutions by integrating machine learning into quantum computing.

AI Research: Development of open-source packages to solve complex business use cases.

Software Development: Custom engineering analytical software solutions for internal usage and commercial licensing by working with organizations.

AutoML: Investigating ways to leverage meta machine learning to improve standard ML.

Aimpoint Labs has recently released the first open-source Python package for Cure Rate Survival Analysis called apd-crs. A significant development for a wide range of industries, Aaron McClendon, Head of Data Science at Aimpoint Digital, explains, “apd-crs gives organizations the capabilities needed to understand time to event cure likelihood, impacting and improving how we understand machine maintenance, customer analytics, and algorithmic marketing.” A novel Hard EM algorithm has been used in the backend for this development.

The company is also in the process of developing a new platform to bring the benefits of Reinforcement Learning to the manufacturing industry. It will help improve throughput operations significantly by leveraging the power of Deep Q learning and live streaming product routing.

Aimpoint Digital was founded in 2017 with the goal of helping organizations make intelligent business decisions by effective use of data and analytics. Their team comprises the very best data scientists, data engineers, management consultants, and industry experts. With deep expertise in business, technical, and analytics, this team has successfully served across industry verticals including manufacturing, healthcare, biopharma, retail, logistics, private equity, and others.

More about the company’s new venture Aimpoint Labs can be found at: https://aimpointdigital.com/AIMPOINT-LABS

About Aimpoint Digital: Aimpoint Digital is an analytics firm that uses data to solve its clients’ most complex use-cases, drive effectiveness across value chain operations, and reshape customer experiences. From the integration of self-service analytics to implementing AI at scale and modernizing infrastructure environments, they operate across transformative domains to improve the performance of organizations. Visit us online at: https://aimpointdigital.com

