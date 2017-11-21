Aintree Announces New Director and CFO

Breaking News
VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aintree Resources Inc. (TSX-Venture:AIN) (the “Company” or “Aintree”), is pleased to announce that Mr. Brad Blacketor has joined the Board of Aintree and that Mr. Steven Krause has joined the Company in the position of Chief Financial Officer and that his firm, Avisar Chartered Professional Accountants, has been retained to perform accounting and professional services. Both of these individuals and Avisar bring very strong accounting, Corporate Governance and industry experience to the Company. We look forward to their joining our team. Ms. Patrice Nazareno is stepping down from the Board. The Board of Aintree would like to thank Ms. Nazareno for her service to the Company.   

Mr. Blacketor brings over 30 years of mining industry financial experience to Aintree’s Board.  Mr. Blacketor’s background in finance and accounting for several successful mining companies adds to the Company’s financial capacity at both an operational and board level.  Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Blacketor was CFO of numerous mining industry companies, including Luna Gold Corp, Midway Gold Corp, Gold Resource Corporation, Bear Creek Mining Corporation and Metallica Resources Inc.; and he served on the board of directors as audit committee chairman for Kaminak Gold Corporation and Grayd Resource Corporation.  Mr. Blacketor holds a B.S. in Business Administration with distinction from Indiana University as well as an MBA from Colorado State University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant registered in Colorado.

Mr. Krause is the president and a director of Avisar Chartered Professional Accountants.  Steven has worked extensively with mining, mineral exploration and development stage companies in Canada and the United States.  Mr. Krause is also the CFO of Bear Creek Mining Corporation.   As CFO of Bear Creek Mining Corporation, Steven has helped Bear Creek raise over $250 million. Mr. Krause is also the former chairman of Luna Gold, and during his tenure as Chairman of Luna Gold, the Company completed a recapitalizing of its financial structure.  Mr. Krause remained Chairman of the Board until the successful merger of Luna Gold and JDL Gold to form Trek Mining, a $360 million merger.  He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Trinity Western University and received his Chartered Professional Accountant designation in 1997.  He also holds a Certified Public Accountant designation in the state of Illinois.
    
On behalf of the Aintree Resources,

“James Hesketh”

James Hesketh
President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information please contact:

James (Jim) Hesketh
(720) 291-1775
[email protected]
