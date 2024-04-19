VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIP Realty Trust (the “Trust” or “AIP”) (TSXV: AIP.U) today announces that it has completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”) and has issued 1,100,000 Preferred Units – Series B Convertible (each, a “Preferred Unit”), at a price of US$0.50 per Preferred Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of US$550,000. An aggregate of up to 6,000,000 Preferred Units may be issued under the Financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$3,000,000.