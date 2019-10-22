Air Charter Guide Partners with Air Charter Platform Tuvoli

Air Charter Guide Users Will Gain Access to Tuvoli’s Seamless Quoting, Booking and Real-Time Payment Capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aviation Week Network’s Air Charter Guide , one of the industry’s most trusted sources of private business aviation market intelligence, today announced a partnership with Tuvoli , an open technology platform that enables charter aircraft brokers and operators to seamlessly buy or sell flights. The partnership will fully integrate Tuvoli and AirCharterGuide.com, enhancing the charter market intelligence available to Tuvoli users and providing Air Charter Guide users with access to the Tuvoli platform.

Air Charter Guide provides users worldwide with on-demand air charter resources of more than 2,500 operators and 15,000 aircraft. The must-have resource for buyers of air charter services, provides the tools and information necessary to locate the perfect aircraft worldwide — from executive jets to single-engine piston aircraft. By partnering with Tuvoli this will enhance Air Charter Guide users experience by providing access to dynamic retail pricing on the Tuvoli platform, with seamless connectivity to booking and payment processing.

“Air Charter Guide has been the industry’s leading source of data on charter operations for decades. This partnership will enrich the Tuvoli experience through the availability of the Air Charter Guide’s industry-leading market intelligence while also enabling Air Charter Guide’s loyal users to benefit from the real-time availability of information and the access to real-time transaction capabilities afforded through Tuvoli,” said Greg Johnson, president of Tuvoli.

Frank Craven, Managing Director of Business Aviation, Air Charter Guide added, “Air Charter Guide is a globally recognized brand in the air charter community. We are excited to partner with Tuvoli to expand our digital capabilities as we move into 2020.”

Tuvoli combines technology, modern methods of payment processing and charter industry intelligence on a single, user-friendly platform. There is no fee for qualified brokers or operators to join, meaning they can be on the platform within minutes, from a desktop computer or smartphone. All fees are based upon successfully completed transactions, and guaranteed payments through FDIC-insured transactions remove financial risk.

For more information about Air Charter Guide, visit booth N5623 at NBAA-BACE 2019.

For information about Tuvoli, visit booth N2323 at NBAA-BACE 2019.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

About Air Charter Guide

The Air Charter Guide provides worldwide, on-demand air charter resources of more than 2,500 operators and 15,000 aircraft. We offer a comprehensive website and print directory including specialty sections for operators, brokers, airports, air ambulance, air cargo, and a worldwide trip builder. Our Executive Traveler Edition is a handy portable supplement distributed to a larger retail market.

About Tuvoli

Tuvoli is an open technology platform for the private aviation industry that connects brokers and operators of charter aircraft, enhancing relationships, improving efficiency and facilitating transactions with instant guaranteed payments for flight services. Tuvoli, which combines the Italian words “tu voli,” or “you fly,” was incubated by Directional Aviation as an industry-wide solution to long-standing inefficiency and payment challenges. For more information, visit www.tuvoli.com .

