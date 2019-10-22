Breaking News
Home / Top News / Air Charter Guide Partners with Air Charter Platform Tuvoli

Air Charter Guide Partners with Air Charter Platform Tuvoli

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Air Charter Guide Users Will Gain Access to Tuvoli’s Seamless Quoting, Booking and Real-Time Payment Capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aviation Week Network’s Air Charter Guide, one of the industry’s most trusted sources of private business aviation market intelligence, today announced a partnership with Tuvoli, an open technology platform that enables charter aircraft brokers and operators to seamlessly buy or sell flights. The partnership will fully integrate Tuvoli and AirCharterGuide.com, enhancing the charter market intelligence available to Tuvoli users and providing Air Charter Guide users with access to the Tuvoli platform.

Air Charter Guide provides users worldwide with on-demand air charter resources of more than 2,500 operators and 15,000 aircraft. The must-have resource for buyers of air charter services, provides the tools and information necessary to locate the perfect aircraft worldwide — from executive jets to single-engine piston aircraft. By partnering with Tuvoli this will enhance Air Charter Guide users experience by providing access to dynamic retail pricing on the Tuvoli platform, with seamless connectivity to booking and payment processing.

Air Charter Guide has been the industry’s leading source of data on charter operations for decades. This partnership will enrich the Tuvoli experience through the availability of the Air Charter Guide’s industry-leading market intelligence while also enabling Air Charter Guide’s loyal users to benefit from the real-time availability of information and the access to real-time transaction capabilities afforded through Tuvoli,” said Greg Johnson, president of Tuvoli.

Frank Craven, Managing Director of Business Aviation, Air Charter Guide added, “Air Charter Guide is a globally recognized brand in the air charter community. We are excited to partner with Tuvoli to expand our digital capabilities as we move into 2020.”

Tuvoli combines technology, modern methods of payment processing and charter industry intelligence on a single, user-friendly platform. There is no fee for qualified brokers or operators to join, meaning they can be on the platform within minutes, from a desktop computer or smartphone. All fees are based upon successfully completed transactions, and guaranteed payments through FDIC-insured transactions remove financial risk.

For more information about Air Charter Guide, visit booth N5623 at NBAA-BACE 2019.

For information about Tuvoli, visit booth N2323 at NBAA-BACE 2019.

For general inquires, contact Francine Brasseur at [email protected] or +1 617-649-0411.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK 
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

About Air Charter Guide
The Air Charter Guide provides worldwide, on-demand air charter resources of more than 2,500 operators and 15,000 aircraft. We offer a comprehensive website and print directory including specialty sections for operators, brokers, airports, air ambulance, air cargo, and a worldwide trip builder. Our Executive Traveler Edition is a handy portable supplement distributed to a larger retail market.

About Tuvoli
Tuvoli is an open technology platform for the private aviation industry that connects brokers and operators of charter aircraft, enhancing relationships, improving efficiency and facilitating transactions with instant guaranteed payments for flight services. Tuvoli, which combines the Italian words “tu voli,” or “you fly,” was incubated by Directional Aviation as an industry-wide solution to long-standing inefficiency and payment challenges. For more information, visit www.tuvoli.com.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact
Elizabeth Sisk
Director, Marketing Communications
Aviation Week Network
860.495.5498
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.