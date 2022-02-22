AIR Communities Announces 2021 Humberto Award Winner, Richard Sabater

Breaking News
AIR leaders celebrate the 2021 Humberto Award winner Richard Sabater (third from left).
Miami, FL, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apartment Income REIT Corp. (known as AIR Communities) is proud to announce Richard Sabater as the winner of the company’s annual Humberto Award. Created in 2015, the award is named for Humberto Rodriguez, a beloved teammate who tragically lost his life in service to our communities. The award honors teammates who exemplify Mr. Rodriguez’s zest for life, commitment to culture, and dedication to service. 

Richard Sabater is the Senior Service Manager at Flamingo Point, a 1,721-apartment home community in Miami Beach, FL. Often the first one in and the last one out, Mr. Sabater is a hands-on manager with a passion for customer service. Whether it’s mentoring new service technicians, reacting quickly to emergencies, or handling the day-to-day maintenance needs of residents, Mr. Sabater is always willing to lead by example. 

Winners of the Humberto Award are nominated by their peers, and Mr. Sabater’s efforts earned him not one, but six nominations from teammates across the company.

“I have had the pleasure of working with some of AIR’s top talent in my 18 years with the company, and Richard is truly one of the best,“ said Director of Operations Megan Ortega. “He demonstrates daily what it means to be world-class, and he consistently delivers on his promises to residents and his teammates.”

Mr. Sabater’s win – and the $10,000 cash prize that accompanies it – was announced by Keith Kimmel, AIR’s President of Property Operations, during the company’s annual Operations Kick Off meeting.  

“Recognizing team members for a job well done is something we celebrate at AIR, and I can think of no one more deserving of this honor than Richard,” said Mr. Kimmel. “Relationships are a critical part of our business, and it’s especially meaningful to see how much Richard’s peers value his contributions and his dedication.”

About AIR
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 84 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

