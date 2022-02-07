AIR Communities Named a 2022 National Top Workplaces Winner Apartment Income REIT Corp., known as AIR Communities, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Energage.

Denver, CO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apartment Income REIT Corp., known as AIR Communities, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Energage. The award winners are determined solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, connection, and more.

“A strong and intentional culture and a highly engaged team are priorities at AIR Communities,” said AIR Chief Executive Officer Terry Considine. “We are a mission-driven company with a noble calling to provide homes to tens of thousands of families across the country. We value being a good neighbor. In all we do, we work as a team valuing collaboration, personal responsibility, and mutual respect. AIR is honored to receive this outstanding result and recognition.”

In addition to high marks from the Top Workplaces survey, AIR’s nationwide team engagement score in 2021 was 4.35 out of 5.

“Providing teammates with rewarding work, leadership development opportunities, and competitive compensation and benefits help us to recruit and retain top talent, but AIR’s culture is about more than that – it’s a place where teammates can drive innovation, give back to their communities, and contribute to a growing organization,” said Vice President of Human Resources, Beth Harmon.

In its local markets, AIR has been named a Denver Post Top Workplace for nine consecutive years and has also received recognition as a Top Workplace in the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C.

About Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR Communities)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 95 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com .

