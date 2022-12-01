AIR Communities Team Gives Back During National Week of Service AIR Gives volunteers rolled up their sleeves to cleanup more than 400 pounds of trash at Creekside Park in Glendale, CO.

Denver, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hundreds of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (known as AIR Communities or AIR) teammates volunteered their time in November to address local needs through the company’s philanthropic program, AIR Gives.

The annual fall service campaign is one of the many ways AIR supports local communities. Through AIR Gives, every AIR teammate receives 15 hours of paid time annually to volunteer in their local area. In addition, for each hour a teammate volunteers, the teammate receives a $15 match to be contributed to the nonprofit organization of that teammate’s choice. In 2022, teammates across the country have volunteered more than 1200 hours in their communities.

“Providing homes is a high calling to serve others, and AIR Gives is at the heart of our team’s commitment to building community,” said AIR’s Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Patti Shwayder. “When we care for each other and our neighbors, we make a positive impact in the communities in which we live and work while also building a team that feels engaged, connected, and inspired about the important work they do.”

As a team-driven volunteer program, AIR Gives provides the flexibility for teammates to support nonprofit organizations or initiatives that mean the most to them. Teammates have chosen to clean up local parks, serve meals for direct service organizations, stock items at local food banks, and more. Highlights from the 2022 fall service initiative include:

In Northern California, a group of volunteers visited the Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley to help those facing food insecurity by sorting and packing 16,000 pounds of food.

In partnership with The Greenway Foundation , AIR teammates in the Denver metro area cleaned up over 400 pounds of trash from the Cherry Creek Greenway.

The AIR team in Washington, DC, organized a community food drive benefitting Food for Others , where residents and teammates donated 611 pounds of food for individuals and families facing food insecurity in Fairfax County.

In addition to providing volunteer opportunities, AIR Gives also offers teammates support in obtaining U.S. citizenship, emergency financial assistance, and scholarship funds for their children.

Learn more about AIR’s commitment to being a good corporate citizen by viewing the 2021/2022 Corporate Responsibility Report and visiting AIR’s corporate responsibility website .

About Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR Communities)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 74 communities in 11 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com .

