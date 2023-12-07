The growing demand for smart and connected HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems is a major driver shaping the business growth

Rockville, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Air Conditioning System Market is anticipated to reach beyond a value of US $198 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Air conditioning systems are mechanical setups designed to make indoor spaces comfortable by controlling temperature, humidity, and air quality. They outperform alternatives in several ways: providing precise temperature control throughout the year, regulating humidity to prevent mold and improve air quality, offering both heating and cooling functions, filtering out dust and allergens for better indoor air quality, and incorporating energy-efficient technologies like variable refrigerant flow systems. Modern systems also come with smart features, allowing users to schedule and control operations remotely for added convenience and energy savings.

The market’s growth is primarily driven by increasing global temperatures and a rising need for temperature control in various sectors. Additionally, a growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is pushing the development and adoption of eco-friendly HVAC technologies.

One of the main challenges in the market is to incorporate smart technologies for better control and automation, all while keeping things easy for users. This means using sensors and IoT to gather data and smart algorithms to optimize system performance. Another struggle is a scarcity of proficient professionals who possess the skills needed for installing, maintaining, and repairing advanced air conditioning systems.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2032) USD 198 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 160 Tables No. of Figures 131 Figures

Key Takeaways:

North America is predicted to witness a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period (2022-2032). Moreover, the collective value share of the top 3 countries (US, China, and India) is expected to carry around 39%. The North American market holds around 24.8% market share due to ongoing technological advancements and high demand for eco-friendly air conditioning systems in the region.

The Asia Pacific air conditioning system market holds 35.8% of the overall market and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Key factors boosting market growth are the escalating impact of increasing global temperatures and climate change, coupled with the surge in urbanization and construction activities, and the imperative for technological advancements and energy efficiency – Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Mitsubhishi

Qingdo Haier

Samsung Electronics

Electrolux

LG Electronics

Panasonic

UTC

Hitachi

Gree Electric Appliances

Sharp Corp.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Carrier Corp

Fuji Electric

Honeywall International

Ingersoll Rand

Market Competition

Prominent participants in this fiercely competitive and diverse market are implementing tactics like mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

In 2021, Eco Innovation Group, Inc., a company dedicated to developing innovative technologies for green energy solutions, announced the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) with Keith E. Prime, a technology inventor in the air conditioning industry. This collaboration is expected to enhance the company’s portfolio with additional offerings aligned with eco-friendly energy solutions.

Winning strategies

Focusing on the advancement and promotion of air conditioning systems equipped with inverter technology is a smart action to take. These systems offer notable benefits, such as enhanced energy efficiency and precise temperature control.

Leading companies should offer all-in-one solutions that cover not just cooling but also heating, ventilation, and air purification. This smart approach caters to the increasing demand for comprehensive HVAC solutions that address diverse indoor climate needs.

Including advanced air purifying and filtering features in air conditioning systems is a great idea in this sector. It addresses the increasing worry people have about indoor air quality. By using sophisticated technology to filter out pollutants and allergens, these systems contribute to a healthier indoor environment.

