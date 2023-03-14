AIRplus® 50% Recycled is setting new benchmarks in the field of flexible protective packaging

AIRplus® 50% Recycled Cushion AIRplus® 50% Recycled Cushion is made from 50 percent recycled post-consumer and post-industrial material, making it an attractive option for companies that are worried about environmental protection and sustainability.

Cincinnati, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Storopack is broadening their sustainable air product portfolio with the production of a recycled film with at least 50% post-consumer and post-industrial waste. AIRplus® 50% Recycled 16P Cushion offers the same outstanding protective properties as conventional engineered air cushions. This solution is ideal for companies that value high-quality protective packaging to keep their own products safe as well as sustainability. The lower material use of air cushion compared to other materials can also save costs. AIRplus® 50% Recycled is also recyclable and therefore offers further contribution to a closed loop economy.

The result is less greenhouse gas emissions during production compared to air pillow films made from virgin material. Due to the light weight of air pillows CO 2 emissions are also reduced in the entire logistics chain compared to alternative materials. The use of recycling material also saves fossil resources.

Storopack Commits to Broadening Sustainable Product Portfolio

With AIRplus® 50% Recycled Cushion, Storopack is expanding its product portfolio of flexible protective packaging made from recycled and renewable materials. In addition to the new air cushion film, Storopack offers 50% and 100% recycled-content air pillows, numerous PAPERplus® paper cushions, Renature loose fill and Wrap made from renewable and compostable starch materials, and PELASPAN® packaging loose fill made entirely from recycled raw materials. Many other products already contain a significant percentage of recycled or renewable material.

“Recycling is a continuous process when it comes to using materials efficiently and sustainably. Indeed, it is often possible to use leftover materials to make new protective packaging without compromising on vital properties,” explains Hermann Reichenecker, Chairman of the Management Board of Storopack.

With its activities in the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and the CEFLEX initiative, Storopack is also committed to improving the global circular economy.

About Storopack

Founded as Johannes Reichenecker leather tannery in 1874, since 1959 Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH based in Metzingen, Germany, is a specialist for protective packaging. The globally active company produces and supplies made-to-measure and flexible protective packaging for various areas of industry. Storopack is present with own production locations and branch offices in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia. 2,490 employees work for Storopack worldwide. In the year 2021 Storopack generated sales of 564 million Euros. Storopack products are available in more than 50 countries. Further information on www.storopack.com

