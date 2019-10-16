Air Duct Market revenue to hit USD 5.5 Bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The air duct market share from the round shape duct segment is expected to record remuneration of over $3 billion by 2025 as it is used extensively the world over, given its numerous benefits for manufacturing and low pressure drops, among others.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The worldwide air duct market demand is expected to record remuneration of over US$ 5.5 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 report by Global Market Insights, Inc. The air ducts industry growth is propelled by burgeoning need for energy conservation in the current ecological landscape. Increasing significance attributed for energy efficiency is urging developing economies to shift their focus towards green energy infrastructure in order to mitigate the risk of looming environmental threats.

This increasing awareness for energy saving combined with the rising requirement for indoor temperature maintenance in buildings is boosting the acceptance of suitably shaped air ducts worldwide. ASEAN in tandem with the ADB (Asian Development Bank) have established a facility for the investment of over $1 billion towards green infrastructure development, spurring product usage across numerous commercial spaces.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2339

Improving transportation infrastructures across the globe

Surging levels of urbanization and population have set in motion, efforts towards developing better transportation solutions and enhanced infrastructures, supported by the widespread acceptance of rapid transit networks. Nearly three-fourth of the overall rapid transit network worldwide is held jointly by Asia and Europe, with over 16,938 km of rapid transit.

The air duct market size in these regions is bolstered significantly by the product’s application for the efficient ventilation and hot/cold air circulation management in underground subways, stations and more, from existing HVAC systems. These factors among others are expected to considerably augment air duct demand in rapid transit infrastructures.

Burgeoning global demand for galvanized steel ducts

The galvanized steel ducts segment is expected to depict an appreciable growth rate of over 3% over 2019-2025, given the product’s potential to be converted into myriad shapes like round, oval, rectangular, etc. Galvanized steel ducts are sturdy, resistant to corrosion, and do not tear or puncture easily.

The global air duct market share from the round air duct segment is expected to record remuneration of over $3 billion by 2025. This shape is used extensively the world over, given its numerous benefits for manufacturing and low pressure drops, among others. Furthermore, round air ducts are easier to clean and avoid leaks at joints as compared to their rectangular counterparts. These are the key factors driving up product demand and presenting many lucrative growth opportunities for air duct industry contenders.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 331 market data tables & 24 figures & charts from the report, “Air Duct Market Size By Material (Galvanized Steel, Aluminum, Fiberglass, Polymers), By Shape (Rectangular, Round, Oval), By Application (Office Spaces, Airport & Rapid transit, Retail stores & shopping complexes, Hospitality, Multiplex/Auditorium, Hospitals, Manufacturing), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/air-duct-market

Increasing conglomerate investments towards favorable office conditions for employees

Proliferating financial backing for commercial sectors, complemented by better educational facilities and skilled labor availability at lower costs in many developing economies are bound to help air duct market share soar. Many businesses are making investment efforts and outsourcing backend operation to these countries, thereby creating a surge in the number of office constructions. Air ducts are used widely in commercial spaces in order to offer employees comfortable office environments, which adds further impetus to industry expansion.

As per estimates, air duct industry size from office spaces may register a valuation of $2 billion by 2025.

Shifting preferences towards higher living standards in Europe

Europe is expected to account for over 22% of air duct market share in terms of volume, by 2025, as a result of the rising demand for efficient centralized cooling and heating systems as well as ventilation systems in the region. Thermal comfort takes high precedence among the European people, seeing as some countries face extremely cold weather throughout the year, whereas others experience summers or warmer climates. This rising expectation for better living standards is a key driver for air duct market expansion in the region, with significant application potential across myriad sectors like airports/rapid transit infrastructures, hospitals, auditoriums/multiplexes, and more.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2339

Industry vendors such as Set Duct Manufacturing, Masterduct, Inc., M&M Manufacturing, Hennemuth Metal Fabricators, Turnkey Duct, and Linx Industries, Inc., etc., have been undertaking substantial efforts to leverage the aforementioned trends and help proliferate air duct market outlook in the forthcoming years.





Browse Related Report:

Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market Size By Type (With Facings, Without Facings), By Application (Residential {New Residential, Improvement & Repair}, Commercial & Industrial {New Commercial & Industrial, Improvement & Repair}) Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024. According to this report, the fiberglass duct wrap insulation market size from the residential sector is expected to cross 350 million square meters in terms of volume by 2024.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/fiberglass-duct-wrap-insulation-market





About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected]