SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (Reuters) – The gunman who shot 26 worshipers to death and wounded 20 others at a Texas church was embroiled in a domestic dispute with his in-laws and had been sending threatening messages to his wife’s mother before the massacre, officials said Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Air Force error let Texas gunman buy weapons for church massacre - November 6, 2017
- Republicans push ahead with U.S. tax bill as Democrats sharpen attacks - November 6, 2017
- EU to discuss tax havens blacklist after ‘Paradise Papers’ leaks - November 6, 2017