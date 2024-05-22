An Air Force veteran who touts her national security experience has won the Republican primary in one of deep-blue Oregon’s more competitive House races.
Attorney and former Air Force Col. Monique DeSpain will now take on incumbent Democrat Rep. Val Hoyle, who represents Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, in the November general election as Republicans hope to increase their narrow majority in the House of Representatives.
The race is one of the few competitive on
