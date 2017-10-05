Declaration of number of voting rights
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules of the French market authority (AMF).
Following the completion of the capital increases reserved to the benefit of China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines, having given rise to the issue of 75,054,820 new shares on October 3, 2017, the total number of shares and voting rights of Air France-KLM are as follows:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|
|03/10/2017
|375,274,098
|Theoretical number of voting rights:
|451,612,013
|Number of exercisable voting rights:
|449,349,214
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ff0603b-1420-4479-af7c-b4cd183094ec
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Northrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results - October 5, 2017
- IT – Genium INET – Order Record Keeping updates – End-to-end testing available (55/17) - October 5, 2017
- AIR FRANCE – KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights at October 3, 2017 - October 5, 2017