AIR FRANCE – KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights at October 3, 2017

Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules of the French market authority (AMF).

Following the completion of the capital increases reserved to the benefit of China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines, having given rise to the issue of 75,054,820 new shares on October 3, 2017, the total number of shares and voting rights of Air France-KLM are as follows:

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights 03/10/2017 375,274,098 Theoretical number of voting rights: 451,612,013 Number of exercisable voting rights: 449,349,214

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ff0603b-1420-4479-af7c-b4cd183094ec