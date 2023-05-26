Air Handling Units Market Growth Boost by Rising Technology and Demands for More Aware Of The Health Advantages

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Air Handling Units Market Information by Type, Capacity, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030", Air Handling Units Market could thrive at a rate of 6.24% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 10.90 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Air Handling Units Market Overview

Air handling units (AHUs) are devices used to circulate and regulate air in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. They are an important component of HVAC systems in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, as they help to control indoor air quality, temperature, and humidity. AHUs typically consist of a fan, a heating or cooling element, and a filter system that removes particulate matter and contaminants from the air.

The global air handling units market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for HVAC systems in residential and commercial buildings, the need for energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions, and the rising demand for indoor air quality monitoring and control. The use of AHUs in industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and food processing is also driving market growth.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Air Handling Units industry include

Trox

Daikin

Munters AB

Trane Inc

GEA Group

Carrier Corporation

Johnson Controls Inc

CIAT Group

Swegon

Hitachi Ventus

Among others.

January 2022

Munters AB acquired EDPAC International, an Irish firm that specializes in the supply of air handling equipment and HVAC systems. The purchase aimed to enhance Munters’ product portfolio in the European market and expand its geographic reach.

December 2021

Daikin Industries acquired distributors in Washington, such as Thermal Supply Inc and AirReps LLC, which are involved in the distribution of HVAC systems and air handling equipment. The acquisition was part of Daikin’s strategy to expand its operations in North America.

Air Handling Units Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver for the Air Handling Units market is the growing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems. With the increasing focus on energy conservation and sustainability, there is a rising demand for air handling units that are energy-efficient and eco-friendly. Governments across the world are implementing regulations to promote energy-efficient HVAC systems, which is driving the demand for energy-efficient air handling units. These units are designed to provide improved indoor air quality while reducing energy consumption, which ultimately reduces operational costs and helps to achieve sustainability goals.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 10.90 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 6.24% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Capacity, Application, and Region Key Market Opportunities More aware of the health advantages of technology Key Market Dynamics Increasing industrialization

Market Restraints:

One restraint for the Air Handling Units market is the high cost of installation and maintenance. Air handling units are complex systems that require specialized skills for installation and maintenance. The high cost of installation and maintenance is a significant challenge for many end-users, especially small and medium-sized enterprises. The cost of air handling units also varies based on the type of application and the level of customization required, which further adds to the cost. Additionally, the need for regular maintenance and servicing to ensure optimal performance can result in high maintenance costs, which may deter some customers from investing in air handling units.

Air Handling Units Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the air handling units market. The outbreak has led to a decline in demand for air handling units in 2020, as construction activities were temporarily halted due to lockdowns and social distancing measures. The pandemic has also caused a decrease in demand from end-use industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, and industrial manufacturing, which are key consumers of air handling units.

However, the pandemic has also created a surge in demand for air handling units with HEPA filters or other advanced air purification systems for hospitals and other healthcare facilities, as well as in residential buildings. This has led to a shift in demand towards more sophisticated and high-efficiency air handling units. Additionally, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of maintaining healthy indoor air quality in buildings, which is expected to drive the demand for air handling units in the coming years.



Air Handling Units Market Segmentation

By Type

The types in the market include Packaged, Modular, Custom, DX Integrated, Low Profile (Ceiling), Rooftop Mounted, and Others.

By Capacity

By capacity the segment includes ≤5,000 m3/h, 5,001 – 15,000 m3/h, 15,001 – 30,000 m3/h, 30,001 – 50,000 m3/h, ≥50,001 m3/h

By Application

By application, the segment includes Commercial, Residential

Air Handling Units Market Regional Insights

In North America, the market is driven by the increased focus on energy efficiency and the growth in construction activities, especially in the United States. In addition, the demand for replacement units and upgrades in existing buildings is also contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, in Europe, the market is driven by the increasing focus on indoor air quality, energy efficiency, and the growing demand for HVAC systems in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The stringent regulations and standards set by the European Union for energy-efficient buildings are also driving the growth of the market.



Further, in the Asia Pacific region, the market is driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and construction activities in emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea. In addition, the growing demand for HVAC systems in residential and commercial buildings, coupled with the increasing investments in infrastructure development, is also contributing to the growth of the market.

