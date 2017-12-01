Air Lease Corporation takes Delivery of its First new Boeing 737 MAX

First of Six New Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft leased to LOT Polish Airlines

First 737 MAX to operate in Central & East Europe

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) (ALC) announced today the delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX in Seattle, Washington. The aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, is the first of six 737 MAX 8 aircraft on long term lease to LOT Polish Airlines from ALC’s order book with Boeing. This event also marks the first Boeing 737 MAX to operate in Central & East Europe, as well as the first 737 MAX aircraft in LOT Polish Airlines’ fleet.

Since inception, ALC has purchased and delivered 75 new 737-800s and ordered a total of 130 737 MAX aircraft, the first of which delivered to LOT.

“We are very pleased to deliver our first ever Boeing 737 MAX to LOT and look forward to the continued growth of our relationship with the airline as it expands and optimizes and modernizes its fleet and route network,” said Steven F. Udvar-Hazy, ALC’s Executive Chairman.

“ALC is a widely recognized leader in the commercial aviation industry,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister. “We are very proud of our relationship with ALC and excited they are taking delivery of their first 737 MAX 8. We’re confident the airplane’s extended range, market-leading economics and reliability will be a game changer for ALC and a very popular choice for its customers.”

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About LOT Polish Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines is a modern airline that connects Central and Eastern Europe with the world. It provides nearly 5 million passengers a year with the shortest and most comfortable travel options to almost 60 destinations worldwide via Warsaw, a competitive hub that offers fast connections. As the only carrier in the region, LOT offers direct long-haul flights to New York, Chicago, Newark, Los Angeles, Toronto, Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul. It flies one of the youngest fleets in Europe and, as the only airline, operates the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the world’s most advanced aircraft, on all long-haul connections. LOT relies primarily on the passion and positive energy of its team members, including top ranking pilots in the global aviation business, often champions in many aviation sports. With 87 years of experience, LOT is also one of the oldest airlines in the world and the most internationally recognized Polish brand.

