Starting July 1, EMS Review will be available to meet renewal requirements for all EMS levels

Denver, CO, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Air Methods Ascend announced today the addition of EMS Review to its current offerings of innovative and comprehensive in-person and online education programs. Starting July 1, EMS Review will be available online through Air Methods Ascend for emergency medical responders seeking a high-quality patient care curriculum to advance their training, help improve emergent patient outcomes and meet their continuing education needs.

“Adding EMS Review has been a top priority since we launched Air Methods Ascend less than a year ago,” said Air Methods SVP of Clinical Services Dr. Stephanie Queen. “We are committed to providing advanced quality education that is accessible, innovative, and reliable across all levels of emergency care. With the addition of Ascend EMS Review, we are proud to provide a very robust portfolio of educational programs, both online and in-person, that meet the needs of hospitals, emergency response teams, flight crews, and individual clinicians.”

In addition to being CAPCE accredited, the Ascend EMS Review curriculum also meets the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians renewal requirements for all emergency medical service levels—emergency medical responders (EMR), emergency medical technicians (EMT), advanced-emergency medical technicians (AEMT) and paramedics.

“Just as important as in-person training are the online continuing education courses required for maintaining certifications. Most professionals dread the typical approach of dry, linear content,” said Enrique Murguia, senior director of clinical education for Air Methods Ascend. “With Ascend EMS Review courses, we fully engage learners in the content with a very modern approach, so learners understand and retain the information at a higher level, helping them advance their skills and ultimately improve patient care.”

Air Methods Ascend also offers a variety of in-person and online education programs that provide access to world-class educators, state-of-the-art tools, and cutting-edge technologies to help pre-hospital and critical care clinicians advance their knowledge and skills, enabling them to operate at the top of their licensure and fulfill continuing education requirements.

Education programs include advanced manikin-based simulation and virtual reality training that mirror real-world patient care scenarios, building life-saving skills and confidence. Courses are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE), the International Board of Specialty Certifications (IBSC), and the California Board of Nursing (CBRN).

As a national air medical services team that saves over 100,000 lives annually, Air Methods has been accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). By offering both in-person and online programs, Air Methods addresses a critical need for advanced training that is reliable and efficient, ensures high-quality patient care, and increases the knowledge retention of qualified clinicians.

“Air Methods believes in delivering high quality education that not only transforms the learning experience but also addresses the ‘whole-clinician,’ said Queen. “We strive to help clinicians develop and nurture the skills they need for autonomy, self-direction and full participation in the decision making, because they aren’t just saving lives; they are navigating the future of ambulatory medicine. It’s so much more than a career—it’s a calling.”

Learn more about Air Methods Ascend here.

