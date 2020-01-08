Air Methods Promotes JaeLynn Williams to Chief Executive Officer

JaeLynn Williams, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Air Methods

DENVER, CO, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service, announced today the promotion of JaeLynn Williams to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Williams, currently executive vice president of sales, marketing and communications, will succeed Steve Gorman, who will continue as an active member of the company’s board of directors. These changes are effective January 20, 2020.

“JaeLynn’s leadership attributes, business and financial acumen, and technical breadth make her the ideal person to lead Air Methods,” said Michael G. Fisch, chairman of the Air Methods board of directors. “Given her deep passion for customer and patient care, and her strong focus on accelerating growth, the board is confident JaeLynn will continue Air Methods’ recent record of achievement.

“The Board is also deeply grateful to Steve Gorman for his leadership as CEO over the past 18 months, during which he has been instrumental in setting Air Methods on a path of strategic excellence and operational growth by building a strong leadership team and making significant operational improvements to create a great foundation for continued success,” Fisch added.

Since joining Air Methods in early 2018, Williams has revitalized the company’s sales and marketing functions, instituted customer-centric improvements and developed management operating systems and metrics. This work is grounded in Williams’ commitment to advancing healthcare, developed over a 28-year career.

Previously, Williams was chief commercial and marketing officer for GE Healthcare Digital, responsible for leading the global commercial strategy for marketing, sales, service, and delivery of this $1.6 billion business. Prior to GE, she was president and general manager of 3M Health Information Systems, a business of 3M Company, responsible for worldwide growth of a broad portfolio of healthcare software and consulting services.

“I am honored to assume leadership of this great company,” Williams said. “Working alongside our talented executive leadership team, our teammates and our board, I look forward to building an exciting and successful future for Air Methods—a future defined by service excellence to our customers, who rely on us as an indispensable partner dedicated to lifesaving care for those in need.”

“JaeLynn’s passion for the Air Methods mission, her vision and ability to deliver outstanding results make her the ideal choice to lead Air Methods,” added Gorman. “I am proud of the progress we have made together as a leadership team, and I look forward to working with JaeLynn to ensure a seamless transition.”

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

Executive Biography

JaeLynn Williams

JaeLynn Williams is the chief executive officer of Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service, which delivers lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. She is responsible for overall management and growth of the company, which employs more than 4,500 teammates and has over 300 bases of operations serving 48 states.

Prior to her appointment as CEO in January 2020, Ms. Williams held the position of executive vice president for Air Methods Sales, Marketing and Communications. In this role, she led the revitalization of Sales and Marketing operations, developed management operating systems and metrics for measuring performance, and instituted customer-centric improvements to build and retain business.

Ms. Williams joined Air Methods from GE Healthcare Digital, a $1.6 billion business with more than 2500 employees and operations in Canada, Europe, China, Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. At GE, she was chief commercial and marketing officer, responsible for leading the global commercial strategy for marketing, sales, service, and delivery operations. Prior to GE, Ms. Williams was president and general manager of 3M Health Information Systems, a business of 3M Company, where she was responsible for overall management of the division and worldwide growth of a broad portfolio of intelligent software and consulting services to hospitals and health systems, commercial payers, and federal and state agencies.

Ms. Williams is a contributor to industry publications and has been interviewed as a healthcare opinion leader by NPR’s Morning Edition news program and by numerous healthcare publications. She is the recipient of Health Data Management magazine’s Most Powerful Women in Healthcare IT Award and was recognized with the Women in Tech Champion Award from the Utah Technology Council. She is a graduate of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

Attachment

JaeLynn-Williams-headshot-web (002)

CONTACT: Doug Flanders Air Methods [email protected] Matt Pera Amendola Communications (for Air Methods) (219) 628-0258 [email protected]