Mercy Air Provides Standby Critical Air Medical Service Team included highly trained and experienced pilots, paramedics, nurses, and aviation mechanics.

Mercy Air Provides Standby Critical Air Medical Service Provided two standby airframes, equipped with critical care capabilities and highly trained and experienced teams.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Air Methods, the nation’s largest air medical services provider, was selected to provide critical care needs at the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. Air Methods’ Mercy Air program provided two standby airframes, equipped with critical care capabilities and highly trained and experienced flight teams, including pilots, paramedics, nurses, and aviation mechanics.

The Mercy Air teams planned, coordinated and conducted training exercises for months leading up to the event to ensure for successful and well-executed support.

“Our high-caliber teams across the nation stand ready to answer the call day or night and the Las Vegas race was no different,” said Air Methods CEO JaeLynn Willams. “We were honored and thrilled to be able to provide air medical service for this well-renowned event. Air Methods worked very closely with Las Vegas Grand Prix, local officials, and our partners to ensure everyone crossed the finish line.”

When providing lifesaving care, partnerships are key to safe and rapid transport—positively impacting patient outcomes. For this event, Mercy Air partnered with Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Metro Police Department Air Support, and Community Ambulance, as well as Elite Medical Center and University Medical Center of Southern Nevada to ensure comprehensive, quality care. Air Methods’ teams train regularly with partners and first responders to ensure seamless patient care.

“Our strong relationship with Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Metro Police Department Air Support, and Community Ambulance helped to make this event a well-oiled experience for all,” said Mercy Air Flight Nurse Samantha Steen. “We train repeatedly for any and all scenarios with our partners. When seconds matter, we have the capabilities and certifications to provide ICU-level service in the air.”

The Mercy Air teams in Nevada, based in Henderson, Pahrump, and Mesquite, achieved the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS), and carry the critical resources needed to provide ICU-level care while in flight. Equipped with industry-leading equipment and medical devices, the team carries and can administer blood and/or plasma in flight, provide advanced airway intervention; cardiac and blood flow monitoring; ventilator management; medication administration and titration – monitoring potential side effects; and other advanced surgical procedures.

“We are very grateful to have been given the opportunity to provide support for an event of this caliber,” said Air Methods Vice President of National Sales Ashley Davis. “We look forward to more partnerships like this one in the near future.”

Attachments

Mercy Air Provides Standby Critical Air Medical Service

Mercy Air Provides Standby Critical Air Medical Service

CONTACT: Denisse Coffman Air Methods 720-666-8499 media@airmethods.com