According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is one of the leading markets for air purifiers, driven by a high level of awareness about air pollution and its health effects.

Farmington, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Air Purifier Market Was Valued At US$ 13.97 Billion In 2022, And Is Projected To Reach US$ 25.97 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.3% From 2023 To 2030. The global market for air purifiers is a fast-growing industry that offers technological solutions to improve indoor air quality by getting rid of dust, pollen, and other airborne particles that aren’t good for you. There are many different kinds of air cleaners on the market, such as HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, electrostatic filters, and others.

The largest market for air purifiers is in North America, where people are becoming more aware of indoor air pollution and home automation is becoming more popular. Most of the North American market comes from the United States, which has a high rate of air purifiers in both homes and businesses.

The market for air purifiers around the world is growing quickly. Different parts of the world are helping the market grow in different ways. North America and Europe are well-known markets for air purifiers, while Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are newer ones. The market is expected to keep growing because more people are becoming aware of indoor air quality and more people want clean air.

Segmentation Overview:

Technology Insights:

Technology is an important part of the global market for air purifiers. Because of changes in technology, air purifiers are now more efficient, effective, and easy to use.

Air purifiers work because of how they filter the air. The global market for air purifiers can be broken down by the way they filter the air, such as with HEPA, activated carbon, electrostatic precipitators, and UV-C light. Most air purifiers use High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, which can get rid of up to 99.97% of particles that are 0.3 microns or bigger.

Hybrid air purifiers use two or more types of filtration, like HEPA and activated carbon filters, to clean the air more thoroughly. Hybrid air purifiers are becoming more popular as people look for air purifiers that can clean up more than one kind of air pollution inside their homes.

Application Insights:

Air purifiers for homes and apartments are made to make the air inside better. Air purifiers for homes are becoming more and more popular as people learn more about the dangers of indoor air pollution to their health.

Air purifiers for cars and other vehicles are made to make the air inside them better. People are buying more and more air purifiers for their cars as they learn more about how dangerous car pollution can be for their health. There are also uses for air purifiers in hospitality, education, and health care, among other places. Even though these uses are less common, they are still important parts of the market.

Regional Outlook:

North America is one of the most important markets for air purifiers because people there know a lot about air pollution and how it can hurt their health. Most of the market in this area comes from the United States and Canada.

Latin America is another important market for air purifiers. This is because people are becoming more aware of air pollution and how it affects their health, and because respiratory diseases are becoming more common. Most of the market in this area comes from Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

The market for air purifiers in the Middle East and Africa is not very big, but it is expected to grow steadily as more people learn about how bad air pollution is for their health and as more people want cleaner air indoors. Most of the market in this area comes from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 25.97 Billion By Technology High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Other By Application Commercial, Retail Shops, Offices, Healthcare Facilities, Hospitality, Schools & Educational Institutions, Laboratories, Transport, Residential, Industrial, Other By Companies Honeywell International, Inc., IQAir, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Unilever PLC, Sharp Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corp., Whirlpool Corp., Dyson Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Increasing awareness of indoor air pollution: Air purifiers are becoming more popular as more people learn about the health risks of indoor air pollution, such as respiratory diseases and allergies. People are becoming more aware of how important clean air is and are willing to spend money on air purifiers to make the air in their homes better.

Technological advancements: Technology has made it possible to make air purifiers that work better and use less energy. New technologies like HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, and electrostatic filters have made air purifiers work better, making them better at removing pollutants from the air.

The global air purifier market is being driven by a number of things, such as the growing awareness of indoor air pollution, technological advances, urbanisation and industrialization, government regulations, health concerns, and the growing popularity of smart homes. The market is likely to keep growing in the coming years because of these things.

Restraining Factors:

High cost of air purifiers: The high price of air purifiers could be a big reason why some people don’t buy them, especially in emerging markets. Even though the price of air purifiers has gone down over the past few years, they are still more expensive than most other home appliances.

Lack of effectiveness against certain pollutants: Air purifiers are good at getting rid of many pollutants in the air, but they may not be able to get rid of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and radon gas. This could make them less appealing to people who care about these kinds of pollution.

Even though the global market for air purifiers is expected to keep growing, there are a few things that could slow it down. These include the high cost of air purifiers, the fact that not everyone knows about them in some areas, the cost of maintenance and replacement, the fact that they don’t work well against some pollutants, the fact that other solutions are available, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opportunity Factors:

Emerging markets: The growing middle class in places like India and China offers a big chance for the air purifier market to grow. As these people learn more about the health risks of indoor air pollution, they are likely to buy air purifiers to improve the quality of the air in their homes.

Technological advancements: If air purification technology keeps getting better, it could open up new ways for the market to grow. For instance, new filtration technologies or the combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning could make air purifiers work better and more efficiently.

Challenges Factors:

Price sensitivity: Air purifiers can be pricey, which can make them harder for people who are price-conscious to buy. This could make it harder for the market to grow, especially in emerging markets where price is a big deal.

Lack of awareness: A lot of people may not know about the benefits of air purifiers or the dangers of indoor air pollution to their health. This lack of knowledge could slow the market’s growth, especially in places where indoor air quality isn’t a big deal.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Honeywell International, Inc., IQAir, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Unilever PLC, Sharp Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corp., Whirlpool Corp., Dyson, and others.

By Technology

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

By Application

Commercial

Retail Shops

Offices

Healthcare Facilities

Hospitality

Schools & Educational Institutions

Laboratories

Transport

Residential

Industrial

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

