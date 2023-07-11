Leading air quality monitoring system market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Holdings, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., 3M, HORIBA, Ltd., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc, Honeywell International Inc., and Merck KGaA.

New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global air quality monitoring system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% from 2023 to 2035. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 16 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 6 billion in the year 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing concerns and health issues owing to the rising level of air pollution across the world.

For instance, around seven million people die from air pollution worldwide every year, according to estimates. Nine out of ten individuals breathe air with high levels of air pollution, according to WHO data. Furthermore, the quality of the air impacts indoors as well as outdoors and can cause various health-related issues and severe environmental consequences if the air pollutants are not monitored and regulated on a timely basis. Hence, the air quality system plays an important role in monitoring the pollutant levels present in the ambient and outdoor air. These systems keep an eye on air pollution in a variety of settings, including cities, industrial zones, and protected nature regions. Additionally, the increasing ambient air pollution is owing to indoor activities such as cooking in an open area. It was noted that in 2020, home air pollution caused 3.2 million fatalities annually, including more than 2,37,000 deaths among children under the age of five worldwide.

Air Quality Monitoring System Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

to propel highest growth Outdoor segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate

Rising Levels of Greenhouse Gas and Carbon Dioxide Emissions to Boost Market Growth

The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing level of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the world. It was discovered that the 251 million or more automobiles in the USA are responsible for about 60.1% of GHG emissions. In addition to this, the rising emission of carbon dioxide into the environment owing to increasing emissions from vehicles is predicted to fuel market growth as this is a highly harmful pollutant and causes serious health and environmental issues. It was found that carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere as a result of burning fossil fuels, harming the ecosystem. Road transportation accounted for 71.7% of the EU’s overall CO2 emissions in 2019, which amounted to almost 25%. In addition to this, one of the major air pollutants is chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), and the emission of CFCs into the environment is increasing owing to the growing usage of electronic items, including refrigerators and air conditioners, in residential as well as commercial buildings across the world. It was found that the emission of CFCs and their various other types in a confined space can lead to fatalities, including asphyxiation and cardiac arrhythmia deaths. Hence, the monitoring and regulating of these gases that are being released indoors or outdoors is highly important, and for that reason, various residential buildings as well as public sectors are employing air quality systems, which in turn is estimated to propel market growth over the upcoming years.

Increased Demand for Weather Monitoring to Drive Growth in the North American Region

The air quality monitoring system market in North America is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing need for monitoring the weather conditions owing to frequently changing climate conditions and the rising instances of adverse environmental impacts on regular daily life in the region. Furthermore, it was found that the ozone-depleting chemical reactions can cause the protective stratospheric ozone layer over Central America to erode, exposing humans, wildlife, and agriculture to UV radiation’s detrimental effects. This is brought on by an increase in the atmospheric release of ozone-depleting substances such as CFCs, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide. It was found that in 2019, around 14.67 metric tons of CO2 were released into the air in the USA. Furthermore, more residential buildings in the private and public sectors are using air quality monitoring systems as people become more aware of the negative impact of air pollutants on human health, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For instance, more than 135 million Americans, or over 39.8% of the country’s total population, reside in regions with unsafe levels of ozone or air pollutants.

Rising Industrialization to Power Growth in Asia Pacific

The air quality monitoring system market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing industrialization in the major countries of the region, including India, China, Japan, and Korea, as these industries, including cement, automobiles, and many small and medium-scale manufacturing industries, emit air pollutants. For instance, China has had rapid economic growth over the last 30 years, with an average yearly growth rate of more than 10%. But as a result, China overtook the United States in terms of both energy consumption and CO2 emissions, overtaking it to take the top spot in both categories. China accounted for 27.6% of the world’s CO2 emissions and 23.2% of the world’s energy consumption in previous years. Also, owing to expanding industrial operations, China recently recorded its highest yearly emissions of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxides. These emissions are expected to continue to rise over the forecast period. Hence, owing to this, the government and many private environmental protection agencies in the region have made it mandatory for industries to install air quality monitoring systems, which in turn is predicted to boost market growth over the ensuing years.

Air Quality Monitoring System Segmentation by Product

Indoor

Outdoor

Wearable

The outdoor segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing emission of air pollutants owing to increasing sources of outdoor air pollutants. It was noted that vehicle emissions, bonfires, open cooking, fossil fuel combustion, wildfire smoke, and vegetation-related toxic fumes are the major sources of outdoor air pollution. It was noted that about three-quarters of the carbon emissions in the United States are caused by the burning of fossil fuels, primarily in the power and transportation sectors. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including stroke, asthma, and other respiratory diseases, and the growing number of fatalities across the globe owing to poor outdoor air quality have made it necessary for people and industries to opt for air quality monitoring systems in their premises, which in turn is predicted to drive the segment growth during the forecast period. According to the findings, outdoor air pollution caused close to 4.2 million preventable deaths worldwide in both urban and rural regions in 2019. Moreover, the rising investment by key market players in the segment to make air quality monitoring systems market more compatible with outdoor atmospheric parameters is predicted to propel the segment growth over the ensuing years.

Air Quality Monitoring System Market, Segmentation by Pollutants

Chemical

Particulate Matter

Biological

The chemical segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing levels of chemicals as air pollutants and the expanding chemical sector, especially in developing nations. It was found that the majority of the world’s chemical sales during 2020 were reported to have come from rising Asian nations, particularly those in the Middle East. With 44.6% of global chemical sales coming from China in 2020, the country was the world’s largest chemical manufacturer. In addition to this, the rising level of chemical pollutants, mainly sulfur oxide, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen oxide in the atmosphere owing to increasing waste and fumes generated by the cement industries and automobile sectors, is predicted to drive segment growth over the years to come. As per the data from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, with emissions of sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and carbon monoxide totalling more than 500,000 metric tons annually, the cement industry ranks third among industrial polluters. Furthermore, rising public awareness and increasing government regulations requiring manufacturing sectors to monitor air quality and regulate the emission of harmful chemicals and fumes into the environment are expected to increase the use of air quality monitoring systems in the chemical sector, propelling segment growth during the forecast period.

Air Quality Monitoring System Segmentation by Sampling

Stack,

Manual

Passive

Air Quality Monitoring System Segmentation by End-User

Government

Petrochemical

Power Plant

Residential

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global air quality monitoring system market that are profiled by Research Nester are Thermo Fisher Scientific Holdings, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., 3M, HORIBA, Ltd., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc, Honeywell International Inc., Merck KGaA, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market

In order to further contribute to the development of healthier and safer buildings, Honeywell International Inc. created a novel, creative solution for the early detection of smoke while monitoring indoor air quality.

The Zephyr air quality measurement system was created expressly for traffic management by Siemens AG, a technology corporation, and EarthSense, a pioneer in air quality measurement.

