Arlington, Va., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More than 90 education experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will be sharing evidence and insights from their research and policy work at the American Educational Research Association (AERA) Annual Meeting, being held April 11-14 in Philadelphia.

AERA is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning, and its annual meeting is one of the largest gatherings of education researchers, policymakers, and practitioners in the world. The theme for this year’s conference is “Dismantling Racial Injustice and Constructing Educational Possibilities: A Call to Action.”

AIR experts will present on a wide variety of topics, including career and technical education (CTE); educational equity; collaboration for climate communication and education; approaches to post-pandemic education renewal; addressing and dismantling racial injustice; teacher incentives and measuring professional development effectiveness; and many more.

AIR supports the AERA Annual Meeting as a platinum sponsor and invites all attendees to a networking reception on Saturday, April 13 at the Liberty View at Independence Visitor Center from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET. The reception will be a chance for attendees to connect with colleagues and others in the field in an informal setting.

“We are proud to sponsor the AERA annual meeting, because it provides researchers, policymakers, practitioners and others a chance to share their expertise, learn from one another, and reaffirm the importance of evidence in improving educational outcomes and increasing opportunities,” said Julie Kochanek, senior vice president who leads AIR’s Human Services Division. “We hope all attendees find the conference informative, inspirational, and fun.”

AIR will also host a panel discussion with researchers, research funders, and industry leaders who are investing resources in equity-focused, data-driven initiatives, programs, and interventions that better connect educational attainment to workforce outcomes. “Shaping a Better Future for All Students: A Forum on Educational Equity” is free to AERA attendees and will take place on April 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET featuring experts from AIR, the Gates Foundation, the Urban Institute, the Council of Chief State School Officers, and more.

AIR experts will also present at the National Council on Measurement in Education (NCME) Annual Meeting, which is being held April 11-14 in Philadelphia, with virtual training and paper sessions after April 14. NCME is a professional organization for individuals involved in assessment, evaluation, testing and other aspects of educational measurement and holds its annual meeting at the same time and location as AERA.

Selected AERA and NCME presentations featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below. A full listing of AIR presentations and convenings is available online. AIR will be sharing information about AERA on social media, including the @AIRInforms X (formerly Twitter) account and @airinforms Instagram account using the hashtag #AIRatAERA. The institute will also have a conference booth, 625, in the Philadelphia Convention Center Exhibit Hall.

Select AIR Presentations at AERA and NCME

(All times are EDT)

– AERA –

Thursday, April 11

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

About Teachers: Incentive, Measuring Professional Development Effectiveness, and Teachers’ Buy-In for Interventions

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Second Floor, Exhibit Hall B

AIR Presenters/Authors: Robyn Elkins, Mauricio Estrada Matute, Michaela Gulematova, and Raquel C. Sanchez

10:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Collaborating With Schools and Using Data to Reduce Inequities in Student Outcomes

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Level 100, Room 116

AIR Presenters/Authors: Alberto Guzman-Alvarez, Dana Shaat, Kristina L. Zeiser, Catherine Bitter, Oshin Khachikian, Angela Su, Toni M. Smith, Allison Belmont, Sami Kitmitto, and Matthew Welch

Friday, April 12

11:25 a.m. – 12:55 p.m.

Understanding and Addressing Racialized History and Violent Extremism Across P-12 Systems and Settings (Presidential Session)

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Level 200, Room 201C

AIR Chair: David M. Osher



4:55 p.m. – 6:25 p.m.

New Evidence in Career and Technical Education Policy

Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, Level 4, Room 401

Causal Evidence for Career and Technical Education: A Review and Synthesis

AIR Presenters/Authors: Katherine Hughes and James J. Lindsay

Saturday, April 13

9:35 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.

Research-Policy Collaborations for Climate Communication and Education

Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, Level 4, Franklin 13

An International Census and Survey of Climate Change Communication and Education Organizations

AIR Presenter/Author: Erika Kessler

Roads to Recovery: State and District Approaches to Post-Pandemic Education Renewal

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Level 100, Room 118B

AIR Chair: Susan Therriault

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jennie Jiang and Kimberly Kendziora

Sunday, April 14

11:25 a.m. – 12:55 p.m.

Dismantling Racial Injustice: Contributions of the Science of Learning and Development (Presidential Session)

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Level 200, Room 201A

Implications for Research and Practice

AIR Presenter/Author: David M. Osher

3:05 p.m. – 4:35 p.m.

Civic Education and Racial Justice: What Political Economy Can Offer (Presidential Session)

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Level 200, Room 201C

AIR Participant: Rashawn Ray

Amplifying Equitable Education: Hip-Hop Pedagogy in Action

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Second Floor, Exhibit Hall B

AIR Chair: Nada Rayyes

– NCME –

Friday, April 12

10:05 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.

Innovation Demonstration I

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Fourth Floor, Terrace Ballroom IV

Generative AI Chatbot for Large-Scale Assessment Data Analysis

AIR Presenters/Authors: Paul Bailey, Yuqi Liao, Emmanuel Sikali, Blue Webb, Sinan Yavuz, and Ting Zhang

Saturday, April 13

1:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Innovation Demonstration II

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Fourth Floor, Terrace Ballroom IV

Generative AI Chatbot as NAEP Helpdesk

AIR Presenters/Authors: Paul Bailey, Yuqi Liao, Emmanuel Sikali, Blue Webb, Sinan Yavuz, and Ting Zhang

Paul Bailey, Yuqi Liao, Emmanuel Sikali, Blue Webb, Sinan Yavuz, and Ting Zhang Reducing Data Usage Barriers: Using Bookdown for Flexible, Open-Source Data Documentation

AIR Presenters/Authors: Grant Adams, Ruhan Circi, Juanita Hicks, and Karen Yi

3:05 p.m. – 4:35 p.m.

Rooted in Community: Equitable Design and Practice in Assessment

Pennsylvania Convention Center, First Floor, 124

AIR Discussant: Laura S. Hamilton

Sunday, April 14

7:45 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Exploring Validity of NAEP: Multiple Approaches and Perspectives

Pennsylvania Convention Center, First Floor, 120B

AIR Organizer: Young Yee Kim

AIR Chair: Markus Broer

9:35 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.

Deciphering US Students’ Post-COVID Performance Results from National Assessment of Educational Progress

Pennsylvania Convention Center, First Floor, 123

AIR Organizer: Young Yee Kim

AIR Chair: Xiaying Zheng

