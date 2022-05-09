AIR Survey Experts to Present at 77th Annual American Association for Public Opinion Research Conference

Arlington, Va., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 77th Annual Conference of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR). The conference will be held May 11-13, 2022, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Hotel in Chicago.

AIR experts will present on several topics, including survey methodology and the effects on related participation; insights from the School Survey on Crime and Safety redesign; and more. AIR is also a Silver Sponsor and will have Booth #116 in the conference Exhibitor Hall for those wanting to learn more about its work and career opportunities.

Founded in 1947, AAPOR is the largest professional organization of public opinion and survey research professionals in the U.S. Members come from a variety of fields, including election polling, market research, statistics, research methodology, health related data collection and education. AAPOR seeks to build better public understanding of its members’ work and promote ethical conduct and sound use of survey and public opinion research.

Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are Central Daylight Time). Learn more about the conference at https://www.aapor.org/Conference-Events/Annual-Meeting.aspx.



Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Session B

4:30 – 6:00 PM PDT

Population Estimates Based on Social Media Scraping

AIR Presenter/Author: Cong Ye

Session: Advances in Automated Coding of Text and Voice Data

Location (Room): Michigan A



Thursday, May 12, 2022

Session D

10:15 – 11:45 AM PDT

Evaluating the Effectiveness of Pressure-Sealed Mailing Materials in a Web-Push Design

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jiashan Cui, Mahi Megra, Tzu-Jou (Carol) Wan and Rebecca Medway

Session: How Can We Reach You? Strategies for Mixed Mode Surveys

Location (Room): Erie

Expanding Your Toolkit With Web-Scraping and Content Extraction

AIR Presenter/Author: Angelina KewalRamani

Session: Data Science Techniques to Efficiently Process Text Data

Location (Room): Missouri

Poster Session 2

2:45 – 3:45 PM PDT

Does Order Matter? A Split Panel Experiment on Reasons for Choosing Virtual Education and Homeschooling for Children

AIR Presenters/Authors: Christina York and Danielle Battle

Poster Session 2

Location: Riverwalk Ballroom



Friday, May 13, 2022

Session I

1:15 – 2:45 PM PDT

Pick Me! Incentivizing Web Response in a Concurrent Mixed-Mode Design

AIR Presenters/Authors: Rebecca Medway and Mahi Megra

Session: Shall You Choose or Should We? Testing Parallel vs. Sequential Multimode Designs

Location (Room): Michigan B



About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit https://www.air.org.

