Air Techniques Introduces Mojave LT Compact Dry Vacuum

MELVILLE, New York, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Air Techniques, Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of dental equipment, has announced their latest dry vacuum system, the Mojave LT. The new Mojave LT will be on display at the Air Techniques Booth 3401 during the upcoming Greater New York Dental Meeting.

The Mojave LT is Air Techniques’ latest technological achievement for their high-quality line of dental vacuum systems. Designed to replace conventional liquid ring pumps and to be completely 100% water-free, the LT ditches the collection tank for a motor driven air/water separator. Mojave LT has been engineered to deliver the highest performance while staying nearly silent. The compact size of the LT allows it be installed in any practice, even inside cabinets. Equipped with a vibrant multi-color touch screen display, the LT is constantly monitoring itself to make sure it’s running optimally at all times. It easily connects with NEO Pulse front-of-office software to complete the most advanced utility room monitoring system available.

“We are very excited to introduce the Mojave LT at the Greater New York Dental Meeting,” said Gregory Kass, Product Manager of Utility Equipment. The Mojave LT is technically advanced and offers today’s dental professionals a fresh, new choice when it comes to choosing a dry vacuum system for their practice.”  

Mojave LT joins the established line of Mojave dry vacuum systems form Air Techniques. The current Mojave models are capable of supporting practices from three simultaneous users, all the way up to sixty simultaneous users. Mojave is designed to meet the needs of any office – with high performance, high efficiency and low operational costs. 

For more information on Air Techniques, please visit: www.airtechniques.com. Become a fan of Air Techniques on Facebook and follow the company on Twitter and Instagram. Air Techniques has a strong product portfolio of utility systems, digital imaging and merchandise, Air Techniques’ products are capable of equipping the smallest practice to the largest university or hospital.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eea0f40a-c3f0-40e7-b1fd-d267f699dd60

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a3edad9-82c9-46fd-8424-47903251fa56

CONTACT: Kelly Billig
Air Techniques
516-214-5584
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
